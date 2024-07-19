For nearly a decade, astronomers have searched the far reaches of the solar system for a hypothetical Planet Nine, with no success. But experts say we may be close to finding it, thanks to a new, cutting-edge telescope.

A ninth planet in the solar system?

Scientists think there may be a ninth planet hidden in the far reaches of the solar system, a massive, icy world just waiting to be discovered. This hypothetical planet, nicknamed “Planet Nine,” could rewrite our understanding of the origins and evolution of the solar system.

The solar system officially has eight planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. But in recent years, astronomers have proposed that a ninth planet, as large as a gas or ice giant, could lie far beyond Neptune. We’re not talking about Pluto, which was downgraded to a dwarf planet in 2006.

The Origins of the Planet Nine Theory

The theory of the Planet Nine was born from the discovery of trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs) with unusual orbits. Sedna, a possible dwarf planet discovered in 2004, has such a strange orbit that it suggests the presence of a large celestial body gravitationally influencing it. Another discovery in 2014 strengthened this theory, finding another object with a similarly eccentric orbit.

Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin, astronomers at Caltech, noted that many of these objects had “folds” in their orbits, indicating that a massive body could be responsible for these anomalies. In 2016have published their Planet Nine hypothesis, capturing the public’s imagination.

Since then, the search for the Planet Nine it went on without stopover. Although it has not yet been found, further discoveries of TNOs with anomalous orbits have strengthened the theory. According to estimates, Planet Nine could be seven times more massive than Earth and located about 500 astronomical units from the Sun (500 times the Earth-Sun distance).

A new telescope to find out

The hope of finding the Planet Nine is now stored in the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, which will be operational in 2025. This telescope, with the world’s largest digital camera, will allow astronomers to explore more deeply into the solar system than any previous instrument. Scientists are optimistic that this telescope will be able to detect Planet Nine within the next few years or rule out its existence altogether.

Discovering Planet Nine would be one of the greatest discoveries of the century. It would help better understand the formation and evolution of our solar system and could offer new insights into similar giant planets orbiting other stars. Space agencies could also send probes to study this distant world, revealing further secrets about the solar system’s past.

Do you think Planet Nine really exists? Tell us your opinion in the comments!