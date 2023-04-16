The countries of the Islamic world will investigate the crescent of the month of Shawwal (Eid al-Fitr 1444 AH) on Thursday, April 20, 2023 CE.

According to Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, seeing the crescent on Thursday is not possible with the naked eye from anywhere in the Arab and Islamic world.

Odeh said that seeing the crescent on Thursday is not possible with a telescope in most countries of the Arab and Islamic world, with the exception of parts of West Africa starting from Libya. It is expected that the crescent can be seen even using a telescope from anywhere in the Arab world, unless the aforementioned conditions are available.

And Odeh continued: Therefore, the principle of adopting the sighting of the crescent as a condition for the start of the month is that Eid Al-Fitr be on Saturday, April 22.

Odeh explained: “But does what was mentioned above mean that no one will testify on Thursday evening? The answer is that by extrapolating the past, and under such circumstances, some people testify by seeing the crescent in such circumstances and their testimony is accepted in some countries, and therefore it is expected that the feast will be on Friday in many countries of the Islamic world, unless this year is different from the previous one.

In fact, these same people used to come forward in the past by seeing the crescent and the moon that did not exist in the sky at all.

It should be noted that inaccurate indications spread in some statements, as they distinguished between the beginning of the month astronomically and its beginning legally, so the feast was said astronomically on Friday and legally on Saturday. We do not tend to make this distinction for several reasons. As for an astronomer, it is not within the competence of astronomers to determine the conditions necessary for the beginning of the month, as these are jurisprudential matters that have their own people and specialists, just as we as astronomers do not accept that jurists interfere in evaluating the validity of the testimony from a scientific point of view, it is not permissible for us as astronomers to involve ourselves in matters that are not within our competence And no expense on it. The determinant of the criterion for the start of the month are the jurists. And if what is meant is “mathematically,” then the Eid is Friday, according to the calculation of the pairing, and it is Saturday, also, according to the calculation of the vision! It is only one month, its criterion is set by the jurists and astronomers calculate it according to their criterion.

Returning to the saying of the jurists, we find that most of them tell us that what is relied upon is the sighting of the crescent, and not its mere presence, and by referring to the noble verse, we do not find it said that they ask you about the moon or the new moon, but rather it said explicitly: {And they ask you about the new moons. A crescent unless people see it and it is well known among them. And we quote the words of His Eminence Sheikh Muhammad Salih Al-Munajjid, where he said: “The saying of Sheikh Al-Islam, may God have mercy on him: The crescent is a name for what began among people, and the month is what became famous among them. And the month: like fasting, breaking the fast, and sacrifice, and the Almighty said: (They ask you about the new moons. Say, “They are the times for people and the pilgrimage.” So, Glory be to Him, He explained that the new moons are times for people and the pilgrimage. And the crescent is taken from the beginning, which is raising the voice, and the month is taken from the fame. So what people did not start with, and it was not famous. between them, so it will not be a crescent or a month.”

In this regard, I recall what His Eminence Sheikh Abdullah Al Mahmoud, the former Mufti and Head of the Sharia Courts and Religious Affairs, may God have mercy on him, said: “It has been proven through experience and testing that the claimants lie about seeing the crescent in this time, and that people see the crescent strong and bright in the morning from the east and then One of them bears witness to it in the evening from the west, which is absolutely impossible, and they testify that he saw it tonight, then the people do not see it the second night from everything that confirms the invalidity of their testimony. And the people are in the Eid chapel… Continuing on this mistake arising from forged testimonies is not permitted by the text or by analogy, and we will not excuse God and His creation by remaining silent about it.

And his eminence said: “The crescent will not be sought from the burrows of rats and lizards so that it can be seen by one and not all of the people! Rather, God set it in the sky to guide all people in their fasting, pilgrimage, and all their temporal times; {And they ask you about the crescents. They see it clearly, just as they see the dawn when they want to stop fasting and when they want to pray the dawn prayer… So, scholars of Islam, save us, save yourselves, and save the people with you from this mistake that is repeated every year until it has become commonplace for most people.”