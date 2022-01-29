Unless you let it completely char in the oven, pizza is always a good choice. The same applies to the GTS models from Porsche: they are no longer charred. Oh, and they are actually always a good choice. We are therefore happy with the arrival of the Taycan GTS, especially because it immediately brings the Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. The ST is the Cross Turismo without off-road plastic. Or call it the station wagon version of the Taycan.

Within the Porsche range, the GTS must always be the dynamic all-rounder with a sporty appearance. Faster than the loafers, but not as fast as the toppers. In the case of the GTS, this is expressed in the two electric motors of the Turbo and Turbo S, but with slightly less power. On the outside it gets dark accents instead of chrome. At 490 kilometers, the range is better than that of the Turbo models, but less than that of the 4S (on paper, the GTS is the furthest, but that is still being straightened out. Homologation thing). The GTS takes the golden mean everywhere.

The condition for the range of just under 500 kilometers is that you do not try the launch control at every traffic light – and that is tempting. In sport modes (Sport and Sport Plus), all you need to do is press the accelerator and brake pedals, then release the brake to launch.

Acceleration Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

Then the Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo sprints to the maximum speed on the A2 in 3.7 seconds. It is even more fun when you turn on the artificial engine sound, then you can even hear the shifting moment of the two-stage transmission on the rear axle. How does that sound? As if rapper T-Pain went into the studio for an afternoon with a V8 engine and started working on autotune.

For the Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, the sound has been remixed and it sounds louder than other Taycans. And honestly, we think it’s best to listen. Although the fact that we know T-Pain may say something about the value you should place on this opinion. The sound of a real V8 can’t be beat, but it’s a nice addition to an otherwise quiet car. It could also be useful for people who get carsick easily.

Special glass roof on the Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

Another novelty for all Taycans is the Sunshine Control option. This is a large glass roof with nine compartments containing liquid crystals. It works the same as LCD technology in a computer screen. In the open mode, the glass is completely transparent. Via the touchscreen you can make each of the compartments individually matt white so that it protects the occupants from the bright sun and the sticky heat – without darkening the interior. The only drawback is that the rear passengers cannot operate the roof themselves. Fortunately, the driver rarely sleeps while driving.

Someone whose haircut recalls that he tested with his fingers in the charging port whether the Taycan really runs on 800 volts can easily sit in the back; plenty of headroom in the Sport Turismo. Rear legroom is acceptable, but not generous. If we helped stranded motorists in yellow vans, we might have something to say about a high boot sill. Also useful to know: the extra piece of roof adds only 25 kilos of weight (on 2,300 kilos) and the Sport Turismo is a little less economical with its kWh’tjes. In terms of acceleration and top speed, it is equal to the sedan.

a great one daily driver

The Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is more than fast enough for everyday use. In one way or another, the car especially invites under 100 km/h to drive dynamically and sporty, but on the highway the temptation subsides by itself. Perhaps because you still miss the acoustic encouragement of a real petrol engine. A pity for the CJIB, but a welcome feature for the daily kilometers.

In addition, the power, especially for a car that basically has all its torque immediately available, is very linear. With (a lot of) imagination, it even reminds you of a high-revving turbo-less petrol engine, but one with a lot of torque. With other electric cars you feel more of an abrupt push. Due to the rectilinear character, the GTS does feel less fast than the specified 0-to-100 time of 3.7 seconds. That’s bad news for burp bag manufacturers, but it’s great news for passengers.

In terms of cornering, the Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo leans more towards the 911 than the Panamera (which is even a size bigger). The steering is more direct than the opening lines in a pub after midnight and if the flat hand follows, the Taycan flips through the bends. The Sport Turismo darts around the corner light-footed and with the perfect balance. As long as you stay away from the track, you’ll never run out of grip, despite weighing 2,300+ pounds.

Only when braking do you really feel how many kilos have to come to a stop. In addition, you have to pedal fairly hard on the pedal, which adds to the idea of ​​weight. The Taycan GTS Sport Turismo has firm suspension, but rarely in an annoying way. This makes the car feel very solid and grounded. Thresholds require some patience, because the nose is quite low.

The interior of the Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

Porsche pulled out the Race-Tex rolls for the GTS. You can safely call this suede or even Alcantara, although the latter is actually a brand name. The stuff is on the center console, the seats, the door panels and on the lower half of the dashboard. Doesn’t seem like the best choice in terms of wear resistance and for keeping dust particles free, but it does give a racy appearance. You can even have the rearview mirror covered with the stuff for 364 bucks. Optionally, you can omit the Race-Tex.

The bad luck with the Taycan is that we just got out of the Mercedes EQS, where every ride feels like a visit to the drive-in cinema. The screens in the Taycan are a bit disappointing in size – even if you take the extra screen for the passenger. You could argue that the Taycan has a less distracting interior and therefore focuses more on what matters: the driving.

Most normal people will not find this a problem, and then the GTS is a fine all-rounder: comfortable enough for the daily kilometers, sporty enough to leave the 911 during the week.

The differences between the existing Cross Turismo and the Sport Turismo

We can briefly discuss the differences between the off-road version and the new ST. The new Sport Turismo is basically a Cross Turismo without the tough off-road plastic on the outside. The ST also lacks a Gravel Mode for the unpaved. In addition, the air suspension of the CS can be pumped up slightly higher than the ST, but then you have had the major differences.

For example, the interior space is completely the same. For now, the Sport Turismo is only available as a GTS, but in the future the other versions will also be cast in the new station wagon shape. Perhaps the Sport Turismo will come with rear-wheel drive; that option is not available on the Cross Turismo. That would also be a bit crazy on an off-road station wagon. The Taycan is currently the best-selling Porsche in the Netherlands, so you will encounter both body styles more often.

Specifications Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo (2022)

engine

2 electric motors

598 hp

850 Nm

93.4 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

2sc (back)

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.7 sec

top 250 km/h

Consumption (average)

21 kWh/100 km A Label

Range (statement)

490 km (WLTP)

Charging time

9 hours at 11 kW

22.5 hours at 270 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,963 x 1,966 x 1,391mm (lxwxh)

2,900mm (wheelbase)

2,310 kg

84 + 446 / 1,212 l (luggage)

Prices

€137,300 (NL)

€138,352 (B)