Is The Grand Tour going to make a huge mistake?

By taking the wrong turn, The Grand Tour may be making a huge mistake with a restart.

The heyday of Top Gear was of course with the most famous trio in the world. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. After their departure in 2015, there was little to like about the once popular BBC series. The broadcaster continues to present the show with various presenters, but it has never been as fun as it used to be.

The Grand Tour restarts

Luckily we had The Grand Tour. A different setup, but still very fun to watch with Clarkson, Hammond and May. The trio also does not have eternal life or the eternal will to continue. Unfortunately, The Grand Tour is coming to an end. Or not? There may be a sequel to the show on Amazon.

According to Broadcast there will be a sequel to The Grand Tour with new presenters. Déjà vu, because that is of course very reminiscent of Top Gear. Is Amazon going to make a huge mistake here? Flat Four Films, the current production company of The Grand Tour, would not be involved in this restart. The Grand Tour in a new style would be made by Studio Lambert.

It is not yet known what interpretation this production company will give to The Grand Tour. At Top Gear they decided for the same approach, but with new presenters. The same may be about to happen with TGT. The question is whether anyone is waiting for The Grand Tour without Clarkson, Hammond and May.

Sand Job is the trio's most recent special. L