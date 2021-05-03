Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – The results of an opinion poll conducted by the “Global Barometer”, affiliated to “Trends Research and Consulting”, showed about “recovery International Economy In the post-Covid-19 phase »that 42.2% of the respondents believe that the global economy is heading towards recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, with a moderate degree.

This poll was conducted during the period from 11-25 April last to find out the perceptions of Arab and international public opinion about the reality of the global economy between recovery and slowdown, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the requirements for the global economic recovery, the nature of the role that governments can play in this regard, and the most important sectors That could lead this recovery in the future.

A sample of individuals from inside and outside the UAE participated in this poll, most of whom hold postgraduate degrees by 54.9%, while the percentage of participants with a bachelor’s degree was 40.3%, and 4.9% of diploma holders.

The results of the survey concluded that 45.6% of respondents believe that the success of vaccines in overcoming new waves or mutations of the virus is one of the most important requirements that the global economy needs in order to recover from the Covid-19 crisis. Governments by bailing out small and medium-sized companies will accelerate the global economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

42.2% of the sample believed that countries depend on green investments or projects; Such as (renewable energy, digital infrastructure, etc.) will contribute to the recovery of the global economy significantly. While 40.3% of respondents say that the widening gap between major (advanced) economies and emerging economies is one of the most important obstacles facing the global economic recovery. While 49% of the sample believes that the advanced technology sector is one of the most important economic sectors that can lead the global economy towards recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

This is the fourth poll conducted by “Trends for Research and Consulting” about “Covid-19”, as it previously conducted an opinion poll in cooperation with the “National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority” to find out the views of the UAE community and its perceptions about the crisis of the “Covid-19” virus, And its health, social and economic impacts.

It also conducted an opinion poll about Covid-19 vaccines, to find out the opinion of community members about what vaccines are announced worldwide, and their safety and completeness of tests and experiments before they are finally approved. He also conducted a poll on the “repercussions of the second wave of the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic”, to find out the opinion of community members about its repercussions and effects on the countries of the world.