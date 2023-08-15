With a little tuning, the G87 BMW M2 is worth looking at again.

When BMW pulled the curtain on the second generation M2, not everyone was jumping. And even months after the unveiling, the design has not yet dried on many a retina. Perhaps some tuning can promise improvement with regard to the G87 BMW M2.

Like in this case, where the car was addressed by AUTOID. It is subtle adjustments on a black car that slightly transform the coupe. The M2 was equipped with a carbon splitter, a new hood, side skirts, a subtle rear spoiler and frills for the rear bumper.

The icing on the apple sauce are the HRE wheels and the golden lighting. A nod to the BMW M5 CS and the M4 CSL. Unfortunately, it is not the case that you can drive with this color of lamps. In the case of the M5 CS and M4 CSL, the lights change back to white units as soon as the car starts moving.

Partly due to the black color in combination with the tuning, the angular design of the G87 BMW M2 comes into its own better. But that’s just my antisocial opinion. You may have completely different thoughts about it. In any case, it is an improvement compared to what rolls off the BMW line. Again, my opinion. Be sure to vent your findings in the comments. I’m curious.

Photo credit: @Rtwenty3 / @crsxe through BMW blog

