Diabetic people have a higher risk of flu-related complications, including pneumonia, bronchitis, sinusitis and respiratory failure.

I have diabetes mellitus, but I am in good physical condition: do you recommend the flu vaccination?

He replies Patrizia Li Volsi, diabetologist

The seasonal flu usually associated with mild and self-limiting symptoms in the general population, while the course of the disease can be burdened by complications in fragile subjects, such as the elderly and patients with chronic diseases or associated pathologies, such as diabetes mellitus. Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects millions of people around the world. In recent scientific articles, a growing interest has emerged towards the interaction between diabetes and influenza, as the two conditions can aggravate each other. People with diabetes have a higher risk of flu-related complications: among them

pneumonia, bronchitis, sinusitis and respiratory failure.

Hospitalizations and mortality In particular mortality and hospitalization rates for influenza are three times higher than those of the general population, even after adjusting for the most relevant confounding factors, including age. Furthermore, diabetes associated with a small, but significant, increase in mortality among patients hospitalized for influenza and a higher rate of admission to intensive care. The flu can lead to increased blood glucose levels through the activation of stress hormones, tending to decompensate diabetes. Flu vaccination can therefore play a crucial preventive role in people with diabetes.

Additional precautions A study published in the journal Vaccines has shown that this vaccination can reduce the risk of hospitalization by approximately 25%; the effect on the risk of specific mortality appears to be even larger. Vaccination can also help keep blood sugar levels stable during flu. People with diabetes should also take additional precautions to protect themselves from the flu: wash your hands regularly, avoid contact with sick people or extremely crowded environments. It is always advisable to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, adequate water intake, physical activity and regular hours of sleep.

Blood sugar management In conclusion, Diabetes and flu can interact in ways that are dangerous to the health of people with diabetes. It is essential that people with diabetes consider the threat of influenza and take necessary preventative measures, such as flu vaccination. In addition, it is important to regularly consult your doctor or diabetologist during illness adequate management of glycemic values. Only through this awareness and effective prevention can the health of people with diabetes be protected reduce the risk of flu complications.

