On March 5, 2021, two days before receiving the majority support of FC Barcelona members in the elections through the ballot boxes, Carles Ruipérez and the writer of this article interviewed the candidate Joan Laporta for the pages of The Vanguard . While we were conducting the interview, we both realized what the headline would be practically without talking about it. Surely it will sound familiar to you, because it is a phrase that has remained engraved in the culé imagination: “I fix Messi’s situation with a barbecue.” The occurrence, which is poorly remembered today, had an effect at that time, to the point that Messi came to vote with one of his children without revealing the meaning of his vote, because it was not necessary. The Argentine believed in the word of his favorite president (he can’t even see him today) and gave him a message that dragged his will.

