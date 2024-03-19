There has been talk, like never before in recent days, about the new consoles: not only the PS5 Pro, currently at the center of a real media storm which, it seems, sees Sony having taken serious measures but also Xbox is talking about itself, always through rumors, of course. The matter would have to do with a new and mysterious Xbox model and a tip-off from a site… in South Korea!

As we well know, Microsoft has officially stated that the new generation of Xbox will debut on the market in 2026 but, according to a new indiscretion, a new developer kit of Xbox has apparently been certified by South Korea's National Radio Research Agency.

As reported by GamingBolt, the South Korean government body's website registered this mysterious Xbox dev kit just yesterday: in all likelihood it is a mid-gen version of the Series X/Smuch more difficult than a brand new console.

Microsoft's new Xbox Dev Kit (XDK) console was certified by the National Radio Research Agency in Korea today.

This means that you can use the device in Korea.

— Xbox News for Koreans 🇰🇷 – 네이버 Xbox 정보 카페 (@KoreaXboxnews) March 18, 2024

In short, the matter becomes quite intriguing: are both Microsoft and Sony warming up their engines to release the mid-gen version of their flagship consoles? The only thing we can do, right now, is wait for official announcements from companies, as no statements were made regarding these leaks.



