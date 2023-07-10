Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Nobody wants to form a coalition with the AfD, all parties agreed on that. The CDU in Sonneberg is taking a different approach, which is being watched with great concern.

Sonneberg – A coalition of CDU with the AfD is completely unthinkable – the Christian Democrats have emphasized this more and more recently. Nobody has found such clear words as Armin Laschet. “Your like-minded people have murdered people in this country,” shot the Union’s former chancellor candidate in a speech in the German Bundestag that went viral against the self-proclaimed alternative. The statement “We will ensure that you never have any responsibility in this country” should not be misunderstood.

Friedrich Merz also shares this view and recently threatened in Mirror the state associations, especially those in the east: “If any of us raises our hand to work with the AfD, then there will be a party exclusion procedure the next day”. Sometimes the next day comes faster than you think. Axel Müller, a CDU local politician from Sonneberg, wrote in the edition of the WDR-Broadcast monitor of June 30 raised his voice on the issue. According to the report, the district councilor has long seen cooperation in the local parliaments as a reality. In terms of factual issues, he also considers this to be completely harmless.

The joy is great at the AfD in Sonneberg. In the rest of the Federal Republic, politicians were less enthusiastic about the success. © IMAGO/Jacob Schršter

“Even jumping over your shadow” – Or is a limit being crossed here?

You have to “jump over your shadow sometimes if it’s good for the district and the population in the end” and then, if in doubt, “also support an application that comes from the AfD”. That sounds very different from the ideas of party leader Merz. When Müller was asked that he ruled out cooperation between the parties, he replies: “Yes, he can say that, but he’s also a long way from realpolitik at the grass roots level. That’s why we won’t let that be dictated to us either.”

The Junge Union Sonneberg has no fear of contact with him either in Sonneberg on June 25 elected AfD District Administrator Robert Stuhlmann. The WDR-Reportage contains a tweet from the CDU/CSU youth association that has since been deleted. In this, the local JU group congratulated Stuhlmann on winning the runoff. Now it is important to “put aside ideology and campaign rhetoric and move on to objective politics” for the district.

To date, there has not been a party exclusion procedure for Axel Müller. So did the firewall against the right fall with the first appointment of an AfD candidate for a top office in Sonneberg? The answer to that depends on who you ask. In any case, caution is required when proceeding further, incorrect handling of the problem by the CDU could exacerbate the problem. If the CDU rejects all of Stuhlmann’s proposals, the AfD could use this to further expand the narrative of an alleged victim role.

“Starting point for normalization and legitimacy of cooperation between AfD and CDU”

The extremism researcher Matthias Quent sees a symbolic value for the AfD. “This election victory gives the AfD a central position for the attack on state and federal politics,” Quent said Editorial network Germany. In addition, victory is one “Confirmation for Björn Höcke’s extreme right-wing radicalization course.”

The General Secretary of the CDU, Mario Czaja, is more concerned with the causes of the election. This was only made possible by the dissatisfaction with the federal traffic light policy. Stuhlmann campaigned on federal political issues that he, as district administrator, could not influence at all. SPD federal chairwoman Saskia Esken said that the traffic light had “been explaining its policy too little recently, not well organized, for example with the heating law”, and wants to improve it in the future.

The solutions against the right are more colorful than a traffic light – will they help?

Ricarda Lang from the greens wants to eliminate the big differences between town and village with the help of state investments so that living conditions in Germany are equal everywhere. The Co-Chairman of leftMartin Schirdewan, shares the criticism of the traffic light, but sees the solution above all in bringing East Germans back into politics so that they no longer feel left behind, as he did ZDF morning magazine communicated. In addition, the problem is that there is talk of a firewall, while at the same time the style and debates of the AfD are being adopted.

As different as these statements are, in the end the reasoning boils down to dissatisfaction with the government. A survey of Institute for Demoscopy Allensbach seems to confirm that. The Institute regularly asks the question “As a citizen, do you have any influence on what is happening locally, or are you powerless?”. Accordingly, 52 percent of citizens in the Federal Republic currently feel powerless. In East Germany it is even 63 percent, like them FAZ reported. Feeling unheard and powerless, people seek salvation in “alternative facts” or “alternative parties.”

The AfD is currently around 20 percent in polls for the federal election. The next election will take place in 2025, which is about two years from now. Enough time to talk about how to make a bulwark out of the crumbling firewall. However, there was once a bulwark against the right that was simply bypassed – the Maginot Line. So that this doesn’t happen to German politics in 2025, it would be better to pick up people with politics where they are. (Tadhg Nagel)