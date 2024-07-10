Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nail

Press Split

Ukraine has been waiting for the delivery of F-16 fighter jets for a long time. The country has high hopes for this. Can the aircraft deliver?

Kyiv – On the edge of NATOAt the 2016 summit in Washington, the USA, Denmark and the Netherlands announced that the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is underway. The planes could be deployed in the Ukraine war against Vladimir Putin’s Russia this summer. The Ukrainians have high hopes. But do the machines, which were developed around 50 years ago, actually live up to that?

“The transfer process for these F-16s is now underway and Ukraine will be flying operational F-16s this summer. Due to safety concerns, we cannot provide further details at this time,” the leaders said in their statement. They were also grateful that Belgium and Norway had agreed to supply additional aircraft.

Ukraine has prepared for the F-16 delivery: aircraft should soon be in service

In Ukraine, this help from the West has been longed for for some time. Preparations for the delivery have been underway for some time. Runways had to be adapted to the new requirements. The months-long training of the first Ukrainian F16 pilots is now coming to an end. For some time now, Ukraine has also been targeting Russian radar systems, as the Berlin Morning Post writes. This is considered an important step in order not to lose the new fighter jets right away. Their use at the front is to be tested soon. Will the F-16 be convincing?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj (2nd from right) visits the training facility for Ukrainian F-16 pilots in Belgium. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Didier Lebrun

According to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, the F-16’s known conventional strengths are a perfect fit for the core tasks that Ukraine has to fulfill. These tasks include suppressing enemy air defenses and defensive air defense. The F-16 allows these advantages to be used while simultaneously putting Russian forces at a disadvantage in their area, according to the report. The F-16 can also carry a variety of weapons from the US Air Force (USAF) inventory, which are supported by an active and expanding industry.

F-16 Fighting Falcon will soon arrive in Ukraine – and could contribute to air superiority

Alternatively, the F-16 could increase the effectiveness of the Ukrainian interdiction campaign in the Black Sea, thereby further undermining the effectiveness of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It could also threaten the sanctioned flow of trade to and from Russian ports in the Black Sea.

It should also not be overlooked that the F-16, although it cannot guarantee air superiority on its own, is an important part of this goal. It has been known for more than 100 years that air superiority is essential to the success of any conventional ground campaign. Since the Second World War, for the first time, the technology and mass production capacity have existed on the scale necessary to demonstrate this in practice.

Selenskyj calls for more aircraft at NATO summit – success of F-16 depends on number of aircraft delivered

Even though the F-16 fighter jets are rather fragile – especially compared to the aircraft used by Ukraine so far – they could Ukraine War “A pilot will be able to control missiles from the air and determine the target. He will be able to receive real information in a combat environment and make appropriate decisions about shooting down targets. It will also be possible to use air-to-air missiles. These can fly up to 180 kilometers,” said Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuri Ihnat to Politico.

Technical data of the General Dynamics F-16 ‘Fighting Falcon’ Length: 14.8 meters Height: 4.8 meters Wingspan: 9.8 meters Top speed: 2,414 km/h (Mach 2) Altitude: 15,000 meters Range: 860 km Empty weight: 9000 kilograms Maximum takeoff weight: 16,875 kilograms First flight: February 2, 1974 Number of units produced: 4604 Price: around 30 million euros

However, the key to success is whether Ukraine will get enough aircraft. On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the Western allies for large numbers. His country needs at least 128 combat aircraft, as Russia has around 300 aircraft available for its attacks on Ukraine. So far, however, the NATO countries have pledged fewer than 100 aircraft. (tpn)