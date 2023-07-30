Home page politics

From: Carsten Huebner

Split

The surface treatment plant of the Beelitzhof waterworks in Berlin. © Annette Riedl/dpa

Industry, mining and the energy sector make use of Germany’s water supplies almost at will. In view of the climate crisis, this harbors considerable potential for conflict.

This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with ESG.Table Professional Briefing before – she had published first ESG.Table on July 26, 2023.

At least forty counties have declared a water emergency in recent weeks. Water has already been rationed in some regions of Germany. The result: In many places, citizens have to adjust or limit their water consumption. Large consumers, on the other hand, are generally spared the measures. Industry, mining and the energy sector often pump their water themselves and are protected by long-term contracts.

Almost three quarters of water use in Germany is used for business. The largest consumer is the energy industry with 44.2 percent, followed by manufacturing, including mining and industry, with 26.8 percent and agriculture with 2.2 percent. The public water supply, which also includes the drinking water supply for the population, also has a share of 26.8 percent.

Table.Media newsletter Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

The water reserves in Germany have been declining for years, as a current study by the German Research Center for Geosciences in Potsdam confirms. Overall, however, there is currently enough water to cover demand. The so-called water supply is an average of 176 billion cubic meters per year. Of this, only around 20 billion cubic meters are used. That is 11.4 percent and thus significantly less than the 20 percent that is considered the threshold value for water stress, i.e. overexploitation.

North and East Germany are drying up

However, there are significant regional differences. Water has always been a scarce commodity in many regions of northern and eastern Germany. The consequences of the climate crisis are already particularly drastic here. There is no precipitation, dryness and drought are increasing. A study published by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) at the end of last year warns that if there is also an “overexploitation of surface and groundwater” by companies, struggles over distribution are inevitable.

The DIW cites the Berlin-Brandenburg region as an example. In this traditionally rather dry area, the intensive water consumption of companies such as Tesla, BASF and LEAG puts an additional strain on the water balance. According to the scientists, there is a threat of a lowering of the groundwater level. Astrid Cullmann, co-author of the study, therefore calls for more transparency and control over water withdrawal by companies. “Above all, the preference given to industry, which currently consumes large quantities of water at very low prices, should be ended,” says Cullmann.

There are no nationwide uniform water charges

In Bavaria, Thuringia and Hesse, companies do not have to pay any fee at all for water they pump themselves. In most other federal states, the fees are low. There are also numerous exemptions. In Thuringia, for example, there is not even a legal basis that obliges commercial groundwater users to report the amounts they withdraw.

The Federal Ministry for the Environment (BMUV) therefore wants to examine harmonization or even a nationwide regulation on the water abstraction fee (WEE) as part of the national water strategy. “Regardless of the sector, from the point of view of the BMUV, a steering effect towards a more conscious use of the resource water can be achieved from the point of view of the BMUV,” said a spokesman on request. In addition, there is the question of “to what extent strongly differing WEE between the countries lead to distortions of competition”.

Individual companies use more water than entire cities

Because even if the water consumption of mining and manufacturing has halved between 1991 and 2019 from 11 billion to 5.4 billion cubic meters: Individual companies still use as much water as entire cities – and more. This was the result of research by Correctiv last year.

The energy company RWE, for example, uses around 500 million cubic meters of water per year for its opencast lignite mines. This corresponds to the consumption of ten million people. According to RWE, the maximum price per cubic meter is 5 cents. Consumption at the BASF site in Ludwigshafen is even greater. Around 1.2 billion cubic meters of Rhine water and 20 million cubic meters of groundwater are pumped through the systems every year. According to the contract, according to information from Correctiv, it should even be 1.6 billion cubic meters.

Water use must be put to the test

Jörg Rechenberg, water expert at the Federal Environment Agency (UBA), therefore considers it important “that, in view of climate change and increasing dry periods, all water uses are put to the test – and not just those that take water from the groundwater.” the surface waters led to problems for the aquatic ecology, e.g. for the fish fauna, and for other water uses, e.g. for shipping, especially in periods of low water.

A research project by the UBA is therefore intended to clarify “whether and where there is further potential for efficiency in all water uses,” says Rechenberg. According to the UBA expert, experience shows that pricing scarce goods is a good tool for reducing burdens and conserving resources. “The water withdrawal fee, which according to the national water strategy should also be put to the test, also serves this purpose.”

Martin Weyand, General Manager of the Federal Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW), also considers it important to rethink the approval practice, especially when new commercial and industrial companies are set up: “Only when the availability of water is ensured should industrial Major projects are approved and not the other way around,” says Weyand. “It must be clear how much water is used in which area in order to identify and avoid conflicts of use at an early stage.”