80 years ago Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union. Left-wing politician Sevim Dagdelen is using the anniversary as an opportunity to attest to the Federal Government’s “moral mobilization”.

Berlin / Munich – It is the 80th anniversary of the barbaric attack by Nazi Germany on the Soviet Union. 27 million people were killed by 1945 – more than in any other country during World War II. On June 19, 2021, Chancellor Angela Merkel described the anniversary as an “occasion for shame”. “We humbly bow to the few survivors of this war of aggression still alive today,” said the CDU politician in a video podcast. “And we are deeply grateful that so many of these people shook hands with us in reconciliation. That they were ready to do this borders on a miracle, after everything that Germans have done to them. ”

For the left-wing politician Sevim Dagdelen, the words of the Chancellor do not go far enough. She attacks the federal government. And accuses her of preparing a war against Russia.

Left-wing politician Dagdelen: “Federal government sets the course for war against Russia”

In a guest article for the daily newspaper nd. the day shot the left member of the Bundestag Sevim Dagdelen against the foreign policy of the federal government. Dagdelen was particularly outraged by the tense relationship with Russia. “The rattling of sabers, shouts of confrontation and howls of war are increasingly shaping the German public. Anyone who contradicts is labeled a Kremlin puppet, ”complained the left-wing politician. German-Russian relations have reached a low point. “Friendship with Russia and the other former Soviet republics must become the maxim of German policy,” demanded Sevim Dagdelen.

For Dagdelen it is clear: “The Federal Government is setting the course quite openly for the preparation of a war against Russia”. “The NATO maneuver on Russia’s western border such as ‘Defender 21’ should confidently be seen as part of a moral mobilization and preparation for war,” said Dagdelen. The military exercises in the Baltic states previously caused diplomatic tensions between the West and Russia.

Dagdelen causes a stir with violent accusations against the federal government

Left-wing politicians have already sharply criticized the defense alliance in the past. The reason for the criticism was the statement made by Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer at the end of May 2021. “We are fighting for democracy, freedom and a rule-based order, side by side. In Europe, Russia is the enemy, here China is more likely, ”Dagdelen quoted Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer during a visit to the island of Guam. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said: “First of all, the words of the Defense Minister stand for themselves. There is no dispute that there is a confrontation with Russia in many areas where we would like cooperation. “

The latest allegations by the left-wing politicians represent the climax of the linguistic armament against the German government and NATO. The left wing’s election manifesto for the upcoming federal election will be published shortly.