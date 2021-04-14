The federal cabinet has already agreed on a nationwide emergency brake. In addition to contact restrictions, this would also include a curfew.

Düsseldorf / Berlin – Anyone who lives in a region with a high incidence has to be prepared for stricter corona rules. Because the federal cabinet has already agreed on changes to the Infection Protection Act, which could apply a nationwide emergency brake. The draft is now before the Bundestag, which will vote on a nationwide emergency brake in the coming days.

If a district or an independent city exceeds the incidence of 100, the stricter federal corona rules would come into force. In addition to strict contact restrictions, a night curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. would apply. Which Corona rules could include the federal emergency brake in addition to a curfew* reported 24RHEIN*. * 24RHEIN is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA