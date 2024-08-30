The far right around the world has always been fond of the sin of “using God’s name in vain.” It is true that according to Catholicism, Satan is nothing more than the angel who rebelled and wanted to be God. It is difficult, however, to understand an atheist right-wing movement. In Spain, the leader Franco, who had never been religious, ended up overwhelmed by papal blessings and privileges. He even received from Rome the privilege of going in religious processions under a canopy, something that has always been limited to the Eucharist.

The entire new fascist right of today was born, as here in Brazil with Jair Bolsonaro, under the motto of “God, Homeland and Family”, always with the Bible in hand, along with the Constitution. Given the power of religion when it comes to recruiting votes in Christian countries like Brazil and in many other Latin American countries, political candidates have until now knelt in temples in search of blessings. A typical example is Brazil. Jair Bolsonaro changed from Catholic to evangelical by symbolically rebaptizing himself in the waters of the Jordan, in Israel, as a nod to the extremist religious Judaism to which he remains faithful.

What is happening that, suddenly, in place of God, in a certain extreme right, the cult and use of Satan is emerging and apparently with greater political attraction? If fashions in clothing are born suddenly and spread like wildfire, the same thing happens in political earthquakes. And apparently this is one of those moments with such radicalism that in the extreme right and even in certain left, the fashion of Satan is emerging, even in political songs and advertising.

It is symptomatic that in Brazil, a deeply religious country, the phenomenon of the young man suddenly emerges through social networks. influencer billionaire Pablo Marçal, who is threatening in the polls to win the mayoralty of São Paulo, the largest and richest city in Latin America, the heart of finance and which has a fundamental weight in the presidential elections.

The young man from social media, despite a past of serious accusations of corruption and collusion with international drug trafficking, suddenly appears with millions of followers on the networks with his controversial comments in bad taste, and with background music that exalts not God but Satan and with coarse language: “Look the devil in the face”, “fuck your God”, and “hang your mother on the fucking cross”. At the same time, he appears before his Christian followers asking them to pray for him.

It is curious that almost simultaneously, in Venezuela, at this time of political crisis, the leftist Maduro, instead of using God as a wild card in his attacks on his opponents who claim to have won the elections, accuses them of having made “a Satanic pact.” It is as if, suddenly, in the less democratic movements that have always used and abused the concept of God and religion, they have discovered that the best electoral wild card is no longer God and holy water, but the exaltation of the Satanic, which seems to be beginning to have more weight and attraction in politics today than the hitherto God of the Bible, the sacred book that along with the Constitution has always appeared at the time when the politicians elected presidents of the nation swear loyalty to the laws.

If at the moment it may seem like just a fad, this change in politics from God to Satan may hide something deeper and darker. If anything goes in politics to win elections, why not also use Satan’s weapon, since, apparently, the purely religious weapon that evokes the Christian God is beginning to decline and be used less by an extreme right that is flirting more and more with Nazism, violence, coarse language and now even with Satanic rites.

The Gospels tell of Satan, the angel who had rebelled against God, tempting Jesus to kneel before him and worship him. Instead, he offered him the whole earth within his sight. The Jewish prophet refused the offer, but was eventually crucified as a criminal.

If the one-time love affair of the political extreme right with conservative Christianity has already led us to know where it has led, today these glimpses of genetic-political mutation towards Satanism could be the harbinger of a darker future. To confront it, only the will of a secular movement will be enough, founded on the defense of rights and freedoms against injustice and in favor of those who are left out in the street, victims of the new and ferocious capitalisms that now re-emerge with Satanic loves from the depths of the new social networks.

Suddenly, in the turbulent world politics in crisis, God is beginning to give way to the myth of Satanism, to the breaking of all moral codes and to the use of foul language, the harsher the better. This is according to the new phenomenon of the young Brazilian millionaire in love with the myth of Satan, who is driving Democrats crazy and growing in each new electoral poll.

It could be a new shift of the tectonic plates that threatens a political earthquake that could reach the Brazilian presidential elections of 2026 and that, therefore, has the veteran Catholic politician, Lula da Silva, worried and intrigued. Perhaps, the satanic new rival from the extreme right, already announces that if he wins the mayoralty of São Paulo, he will dispute with Lula the leadership of the State. As a saint in Spain said during the Franco era, while praying the rosary: ​​“May God hear us confessed!”