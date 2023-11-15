WASHINGTON – The Smithsonian’s National Zoo has panda posters, panda puzzles and even panda snow. It has a number of employees and volunteers who monitor the heart rate of the pandas, help in the reproduction of the pandas, and take care of the bamboo that the pandas eat.

What it no longer has are the giant pandas. On November 8, the two adults, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, ​​and their 3-year-old cub, Xiao Qi Ji, were coaxed into crates and driven onto a FedEx Boeing 777 called the Panda Express.

His departure received all the pomp of the presidential motorcades that tour Washington: police escorts, passersby waving as he passed, and journalists in his wake. The plane, loaded with 100 kilos of bamboo, a veterinarian and two zookeepers, took off for a 19-hour flight to China. There, the bears would join about 150 others in a lush reserve in the misty mountains of Sichuan province. And with that ends an era of panda diplomacy, at least for now.

“It’s been a tough week and a tough morning,” zoo director Brandie Smith told reporters who witnessed the boxes being moved. “We look forward to celebrating with all of you when the pandas are able to return.”

Panda diplomacy began when Patricia Nixon mentioned her fondness for pandas to Premier Zhou Enlai of China during the historic visit she and her husband, President Richard M. Nixon, made to Beijing in 1972. In less than two months, China had sent a female and a male, Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing, to the National Zoo.

But tensions have been rising for years and there was speculation that China wanted the pandas back because of the diplomatic freeze.

But zoo officials and scientists say the real reason was age. Zoos generally agree to send cubs to China before they turn 4 years old and send adults back when they are older. Mei Xiang is 25 years old and Tian Tian is 26. Mei Xiang and Tian Tian arrived in 2000 and Mei Xiang gave birth in August 2020, at an age when scientists thought she could not give birth. The puppy was named Xiao Qi Ji, or Little Miracle.

A few days before the pandas left the National Zoo, the Allen family drove eight hours from Charlotte, North Carolina, to see them.

“I watched the panda camera every day during the pandemic,” Anna Kate said, referring to the cameras the zoo installed.

“Maybe they’ll figure out how to make a pact to get them back home,” said their mother, Gillian Allen. She paused. “But China is really their home.”

By: Edward Wong