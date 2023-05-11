Sense of preservation? Poorly treated traumas? Perhaps what seems to be a constant in humanity is the resistance to death. It is with this context that we will talk about what could be the greatest fear of many: the day the sun destroys the earth.

Is the end of the world near? It is one of the most frequent topics both among astronomy fans and psychics and other content creators. The answer is yes and no, there is even an approximate date of when the sun will eat the earth.

Anxiety among citizens and the desire to generate traffic in the media grew last Wednesday, May 3, when a group of astronomers reported a gaseous planet the size of Jupiter being swallowed by a star.

Said celestial body, like our Sun, had an almost unpronounceable number of years growing until it swallowed the planet. If you think that it is an impossible scene for us, you are wrong, the only thing that separates us from that scenario is time.

That is why many people were immediately interested in knowing bluntly: When would be the day that the Sun destroys the Earth? and everything in it?

Let’s see, let’s see, it is not so easy to understand if we give details, but we will limit ourselves to quoting Morgan MacLeod, from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, one of the co-authors of the study published in Nature.

“It will happen in about 5 billion years“.

Well, that’s just in case decades of mathematical analysis and other studies are correct.

What is creation?

The ‘accretion’ or ‘capture of planets by a star’ is a fascinating phenomenon that occurs in the universe and occurs when a star swallows a nearby planet.

This process can occur in a number of ways, but generally occurs when a massive star exerts a strong enough gravitational pull to capture and absorb a planet in its orbit.

During ‘accretion’, the star benefits from captured planet material. Planetary debris, such as rocks, gases, and dust, is incorporated into the accretion disk surrounding the star and accumulates on its surface.

This addition of planetary material can have a significant impact on the physical and chemical characteristics of the star.

This process can take place when a star is in advanced stages of its evolutionas in the red giant or supernova phase.

During these stages, the star can expand and engulf the planets that are in its vicinity, due to changes in its internal structure and the intensification of its gravity.