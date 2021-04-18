ofTanja Banner shut down

The International Space Station ISS repeatedly has technical problems – now it threatens to end soon: Russia is questioning participation beyond 2024.

The International Space Station (ISS) has been circling the earth for more than 20 years and is permanently inhabited by people – now it threatens to end earlier than expected. The Russian Vice Prime Minister Yuri Borissow said on state television that Russia could withdraw from the ISS project as early as 2025. “It is more than fair to warn you (the partner) in good time,” said Borissov.

A decision will be made based on the technical condition of the station, said the Russian space agency Roskosmos, according to the state agency Tass. “Recently there were more frequent reports of technical malfunctions,” said Borissov Tass. In fact, Russia has been fighting for some time Leaks in old Russian ISS modules*.

End of the ISS? Russia wants to get out of the project in space in 2025

At the beginning of March, the vice-chairman of the Russian space company RKK Energija, Yuri Gidsenko, declared that the ISS should remain in space until at least 2028. This decision was made at the “highest levels”. But there has not yet been an official decision. The latest decision that the Russian exit from the ISS project is likely to follow a technical review was already made on April 12, the Russian “Cosmonaut Day”, at a meeting with Vladimir Putin, said Borisov.

Nasa, Esa or other partners involved in the space station have not yet commented on the Russian ISS plans. It is currently unclear whether they would continue to operate the ISS without Russian participation – after all, the operation of the space station is extremely expensive, and the Russian “Soyuz” space capsules would eliminate an important means of transport to the ISS. Russia is planning its own space station in the future. Details are not yet known. (Tanja Banner with dpa) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.