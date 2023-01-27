The electronic handbrake is said to be safer and more comfortable according to the manufacturers, but many motorists have difficulty with it. An American mechanic explains why he thinks the systems are stupid and dangerous.

Almost all modern vehicles come with an electronic parking brake. The mechanical handbrake slowly moves towards the car museum. The main reason is that it just takes up too much space. But not everyone is happy about it; sometimes you have to pull to unlock it, sometimes push it, sometimes it unlocks automatically when you drive away and not with another car.

In addition to a pull or push button, the electric handbrake consists of actuators. After an electrical impulse, they lock the rear axle, so that a car cannot roll away. So you don’t have to pull a lever forcefully, which is simple and elegant according to car manufacturers. But the well-known American car mechanic and Youtuber Scotty Kilmer doesn’t believe these parking brake systems are any better. A Subaru owner recently shared an experience with Kilmer that got him thinking about the danger of the electronic handbrake. See also Major raid against Al-Zein clan - more than 50 suspects

Subaru with failing electrical system

The Subaru owner was driving uphill when his car’s electrical system failed. The car was equipped with an electronic parking brake, which therefore no longer worked. He had to hold down the brake by stepping on the pedal with his foot, which prevented him from leaving the vehicle. Fortunately, a passerby helped the Subaru owner by putting some stones behind the wheels. In this way he prevented the Subaru from going downhill quickly.

Sue manufacturers

Kilmer says electric handbrakes can serve as an emergency back-up, but in cases like those described above, he says they’re useless. He also thinks that the new handbrakes are no better than the old ones. He also advises people involved in accidents to sue the companies that make them. He thinks that this way it is possible to get the old-fashioned handbrake back in the car.

No more handbrake slip possible

If you think Scotty is exaggerating the issue, be sure to read some of the comments below the video. These prove how important it is – if you’re still keen to replace some analog stuff in a vehicle with electronics – to at least have a backup in case the electrical system malfunctions. In the flat Netherlands it will not be such a speed with deaths as a result of cars falling into the ravine due to malfunctioning electronics. The fact that you can no longer perform a handbrake slip with an electronic handbrake is more likely to save lives here.

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site. See also Properties | Businessman Kalle Kroon's network of strange shops extends to Estonia - in Finland, Kroon's tenant has also been the Immigration Office





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.