Top Gear recently drove the new electric Mini Countryman SE. You can read the full test report in our April issue (in stores at the end of March); now the highlights.

Test object: Mini Countryman

Performance: SE All4

Location: Cascais and surroundings

Weather conditions: sunny and about 18 degrees

This Mini is very maxi…

Beats. That's kind of the idea behind it. The Countryman, just like before a mid-size four-door crossover, is a kind of cheerful alternative to the (technically similar) BMW X1 and X2. And it is now also available as a fully electric E and faster SE. We drive the last one here.

Is it as smooth as a Mini should be?

Just sayin': it goes from 0 to 100 in 5.6 seconds. That's just 0.2 seconds slower than the 300 hp petrol Countryman JCW. And it costs tens of thousands of euros less…

Is it nicely put together?

Certainly. The interior is decorated with beautiful details and the friendly block shape of the body gives you plenty of headroom in the back. Its infotainment (on a large round screen) runs on the new, much improved OS9 system and there are no fewer than eight Experience Modes for things such as driving behavior, graphics and mood lighting. Of which you might use two, but still.

How does it drive?

Well, he's cheerful. That already says a lot. The seat is appropriately high (you don't buy a crossover for nothing), but the weight is of course low. So it goes through the bends enthusiastically and with a lot of grip, but the tilting effect on your inner ear is quite intense, which makes inspired rides entertaining and gives it character. The latter is sometimes missing in EVs, so good job, Mini. Depending on the driving mode, it also makes a lot of noise through the speakers, but fortunately that can also be turned off.

How much does the Mini Countryman SE cost?

Just under 50 grand. That's a lot of money, yes – but it's 10 grand less than you'd pay for an iX1 with the same drivetrain. If you don't have to go so fast, there is also the Countryman E for around 43k.

Read our full driving test of the Mini Countryman SE in Top Gear Magazine 226, in stores from March 28!