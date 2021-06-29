Since its announcement at E3 2018, The Elder Scrolls 6 has been a source of speculation from fans, due to the silence surrounding its development, but now Todd Howard of Bethesda brings us news on the title that does not give us hope.

The elephant in the room it concerns the development of the Creation Engine 2, a new technology that the studio is developing for Starfield, the new RPG space opera announced a few days ago at E3 2021. For the occasion, it was made clear that the title will not see the light on PlayStation 5 due to the same graphics engine.

Todd Howard pointed out that at the moment the entire team is dedicating itself to applying Creation Engine 2 exclusively up Starfield, to better understand how it can be exploited to the fullest for the sci-fi game.

Although it was also meant to be used on the sequel to Skyrim, it is likely that when the time comes to devote themselves to it they will even have to add other components for needs that will be required by the game itself.

We can expect news about it soon The Elder Scrolls 6? It seems that we will have to fast for a long time: Howard specified that this is a test phase with this new technology and that “it is good to think that the game is still in the design phase“.

These are not easy words for fans of the fantasy saga to swallow. This unfortunately will easily silence rumors and expectations of announcements in the near future. Regarding Starfield, we will have to wait for further updates but we can say with certainty that the Bethesda guys have been able to attract attention.

The latest news regarding The Elder Scrolls 6 date back to December 31, 2020, with a post on the official Twitter that led fans to speculate on the hypothetical setting of the title with a very cryptic phrase, which may hide the answer.