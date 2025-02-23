

02/23/2025



Updated at 9:56 p.m.





He Seville will face Majorca This Monday at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (21 hours). The team led by García Pimienta He arrives at this appointment with better mood after having managed to win last Sunday to Real Valladolid in José Zorrilla (0-4) and will seek, again, link two consecutive victories In LaLiga, something that has not been able to achieve at the moment in this course. This will be Eighth occasion in which the Nervionans seek to chain two wins.

It was not until the fifth day of this course when Sevilla won his first victory of the season. Thanks to a goal by Jesús Navas, his last as a professional footballer, those of García Pimienta imposed on Getafe in Nervión (1-0). A defeat against Deportivo Alavés in Mendizorroza (2-1) with a disappointing global performance of the Sevillists. However, they replaced the second triumph of this campaign, again as premises, against Real Valladolid later week (2-1). The demanding visit to Athletic Club in San Mamés resulted in a draw (1-1) which prevented Sevilla from accumulating two consecutive wins.

After imposing itself in the derby against Betis (1-0), it would arrive, break through, a Substituting defeat in Montjuic against Barcelona (5-1)and after defeating Espanyol in Cornellà-El Prat (0-2), The Royal Society would conquer the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (0-2). The victories by the minimum against Rayo Vallecano (1-0) and against Celta (1-0) in Nervión would be followed by the AT OSASUNA AT Local (1-1) and defeat against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu (4-2) to say goodbye to the terrible year 2024.

In its first attempt of 2025, the Sevilla de García Pimienta He was not able to overcome Espanyol at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (1-1) After beating Girona in Montilivi. Now, after beating in José Zorrilla, the Sevilla project seeks to take a new step imposing on Mallorca in order to chain two consecutive victories, something essential to be able to aspire to finish the season in the upper half of the table without Pass trouble to save the category and illusion with the possibility of getting a place for European competitions.