It’s not a secret that eFootball 2022, the successor to Konami’s PES, got off to a disastrous start. Not even the negative attention it received Cyberpunk 2077 at the time it is compared to the disdain and disappointment the community had for the new soccer game last year. However, the developers were not happy with this perception. In this way, during the last months they have been working to offer the experience that they originally promised. Thus, this week the 1.0 update finally arrives, with which eFootball 2022 leaves the beta phase, adds new content, and prepares to begin the first of many seasons.

Last week some of the changes coming with the new update were revealed, and I also had the opportunity to speak with the game representatives in our region, as well as play a couple of matches with the improvements from version 1.0 already implemented. Regarding his gameplay, the biggest changes present are the return of the double press, the movement of players who release the ball and shots, passes and placed crosses. In this sense, the possibility of dictating to a player that you are not controlling, to steal the ball from the opponent, has been added. Now, there is a bar that is activated by pressing the right trigger, with which you are able to measure the strength of the pass and long shot, although the option to do it automatically, without your intervention, is still present.

In this sense, rather than radically changing the gameplay, eFootball 2022 now it offers the experience that was expected from the beginning, one that closely resembles FIFA, but has the unique PES elements that fans have loved for years. Along with this, the update fixes a myriad of bugs and visual errors. Konami demonstrates greater mastery over the Unreal Engine, and the hideous faces that haunted the nightmares of many have come to an end. In the games I’ve had the opportunity to play, at no point did a player have a ghastly expression, nor did the physical ones completely disappear.

Along with these changes, version 1.0 introduces the Dream Team, which, in concept, is very similar to FIFA UltimateTeam. Here players will have the opportunity to create teams made up of as many players as they want, with no team restrictions. Each character can be obtained through game points, which are obtained by playing in multiplayer mode, and by meeting different challenges that will be available throughout a season, which lasts two months. Although there is no talk about loot boxes, at least so far, there is mention of microtransactions. However, Robbye Ron, representative of the brand in Latin America, told me that the distribution between the prices and the amount of money you get is focused so that a person can get everything they want by constantly playing, although there is always the option to open the wallet.

Along with this, the relationship between Konami and Liga MX is still standing, it’s just that they still need work to get everything in order, so playing with Chivas, Pumas or America will not be possible in the first season yet, but this will change in the future. What does come with the 1.0 update, are new states and additional options for all the teams that were already present.

So is it worth getting into? eFootball 2022 with update 1.0? If you are a fan of soccer games, the answer is yes. That version fixes many of the bugs that have plagued this installment for months and, little by little, will restore the confidence that many lost in the series. However, for a casual player, the new mechanics are likely to be something that I couldn’t tell the difference from the most recent installment of FIFA. Version 1.0 arrives at eFootball 2022 next April 14. You can learn more about this game here.