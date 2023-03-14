It seems that the possibility that matheus uribe wear the colors of America again every day it gets further away. In fact, it seems that the Colombian’s destiny will be in the American continent, but in the south, where an important club of Brazil He is working to close his signing.

At the end of the current season, Uribe ends his contract with Porto and for now there is no news about a possible renewal. That is why he began to associate with the Americateam from which he left in August 2019 and with which he was champion in the 2018 Apertura tournament of the MX League.

However, a couple of weeks ago it was said that his salary would be an impediment to his return, and last week it emerged that in Brazil they would be willing to cover the midfielder’s salary. According to GloboEsporte, he is the flamenco the team that seeks to strengthen itself with Uribe.

The aforementioned medium pointed out that the club, current champion of the Libertadores Cup of Conmebo, “is determined to meet the request of Victor Pereira and finally hire a defensive midfielder. The chosen one is Matheus Uribe, who is currently in Porto and free to sign a pre-contract.”

The Colombian is currently in his fourth season with the Porto, with which he remains the undisputed starter and has played 21 of 23 matches in the league tournament and six of seven in the Champions League. He also has three goals between the two competitions, one in the game against Inter de Milan in the round of 16.

In addition, Matheus already boasts two league titles, two cups, two Super Cup and one of the League Cup with the Dragons. Across all competitions he has amassed 162 matches, with 13 goals scored and 6 assists, despite which his departure from the club seems imminent.