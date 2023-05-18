According to President Putin, any enemy would be powerless against Russia’s hypersonic Kinzhal missile. But Ukrainians now claim to have shot down six of these miracle weapons in one night. Does the Patriot live up to its reputation as ‘the best air defense in the world’? “The Russians are terrified,” said defense expert Patrick Bolder.
Raymond Boere
Latest update:
07:24
