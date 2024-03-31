For much of my childhood, my father was just a set of legs. For the record, he also had a torso, arms and a head – all of which he fortunately still has – but throughout the '90s and '00s they were hidden under a Ford Sierra or Orion, or a beige Volvo station wagon . All you saw of him was a pair of oil-stained jeans surrounded by various tools and half-drunk mugs of tea.

My father was not a mechanic. He had a different kind of job, but when he wasn't doing it, he was under a car. Not so much as a hobby, but more for cost reasons. He suffered from an almost morbid aversion to paying someone else to do a job he could do himself, even if it took him two weeks to figure out the wiring of a Citroen, buy special tools from a shadowy figure with a Lithuanian telephone number and then to be electrocuted several times in an increasingly violent manner.

Electric shocks were just part of it

Oh man, those shocks. My father took them not so much as a risk, but as a thumbs up from the laws of physics, as proof that he was getting closer to the core of the problem. He also had an unprecedented ability to electrocute himself if he did anything that didn't even have anything to do with electricity. He often staggered in after performing, say, a simple oil change, with a wild look in his eye and surrounded by the smell of burnt fries, muttering something like, “That was a really big one.”

His only concession to safety was a few rusty trestles that sometimes suddenly collapsed. Stuck under the car, but miraculously unharmed, he then whistled patiently until a family member arrived with a sturdy jack to free him. Yet he always managed to get the thing running again: after a few days of knocking, banging and cursing, there was always a triumphant 'aha!', followed by the 'pft-pft-prrr' of an engine starting up again. came to life. Which was then followed by a short flash and a sharp 'dzzt' – a small electrocution to celebrate.

Now fathers are different

He wasn't the only one. Most men my dad's age spent their weekends under cars: messing around, messing around, getting electrocuted. You don't see that much anymore, the enthusiastic do-it-yourself mechanic who is secretly having the time of his life, swearing under a car. That's partly because my hopeless generation would rather focus on avocado toast and chia smoothies than on dirty manual labor. But much more is of course due to the simple fact that cars are becoming more and more complicated, and that you need more and more highly specialized tools and much smaller fingers to be able to do anything at all.

Electric cars are much worse. Even to the most determined handyman, they look like a permanently hermetically sealed shop. No, not everything was better in the good old days, when you could repair a car with little more than brute force and a sharpened piece of rock.

But let's face it: the rise of the electric car probably also means the end of the dedicated handyman. And that's a shame. Not so much because it means a premature end to the once intimate bond between driver and machine and blah blah blah, but because it deprives the do-it-yourself mechanic of the opportunity to experience for himself what a real shock from an electric shock feels like.