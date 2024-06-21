Considering the interminable wait and the fact that it hasn’t even been seen in this rich wave of summer events, the idea begins to spread that Hollow Knight Silksong is in “development hell”, i.e. going through one problematic developmentbut according to a well-known playtester who worked on the first chapter this is very unlikely.
The character in question, known as Graig on the dedicated Discord channel, reported in recent hours that “literally I know for sure which is not in problematic development,” referring to Hollow Knight Silksong, and the issue was taken into consideration given the confirmed links between the tester in question and Team Cherry.
“Every development cycle, forever,” works this way, Graig says: “You set dates internally and miss them all the time. It’s literally a standard part of development,” the tester explained.
A perfectly normal situation
“You don’t hear information simply because these things aren’t announced to the public,” Graig added.
“It’s totally normal for any development cycle,” according to the tester, who therefore appears very calm about the Silksong situation.
Graig further added that it is enough disheartening seeing how, every time, the community indulges in the darkest thoughts about the project when the game does not appear for a certain amount of time, but also realizes that this is partially also the team’s fault.
“There communication should be better“, admits Graig, who realizes that Team Cherry is rather lacking on this front, considering how much the game is anticipated by many players.
Recently there has been some thought about a possible appearance of the title in question given that the first chapter had been made available for free with Nintendo Switch Online right before the Nintendo Direct. Meanwhile, curiously a release date has appeared on the Microsoft Store, but it’s 8000 years away.
