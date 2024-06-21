Considering the interminable wait and the fact that it hasn’t even been seen in this rich wave of summer events, the idea begins to spread that Hollow Knight Silksong is in “development hell”, i.e. going through one problematic developmentbut according to a well-known playtester who worked on the first chapter this is very unlikely.

The character in question, known as Graig on the dedicated Discord channel, reported in recent hours that “literally I know for sure which is not in problematic development,” referring to Hollow Knight Silksong, and the issue was taken into consideration given the confirmed links between the tester in question and Team Cherry.

“Every development cycle, forever,” works this way, Graig says: “You set dates internally and miss them all the time. It’s literally a standard part of development,” the tester explained.