There will probably be a compromise, but… The analysis

In a statement with harsh and rough tones, as is typical of the character, the president of the European socialists, Iratxe Garcia Perez “Proactively bringing the ECR into the heart of the Commission would be a recipe for losing the support of progressives,” said bluntly the president of the Socialists & Democrats, who almost no one even within the same group can explain why she still holds that position, but that’s how it is. But a few days ago, the president of the group of Renew Valerie Hayerduring the meeting with the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, expressed “concern about the appointment of Raffaele Fitto“.

Maybe that’s also why Ursula von der Leyenwho was supposed to present his team tomorrow at the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament, has decided to move the whole thing to Strasbourg next week. The official reason is that the Slovenian government has informed the Commission that the Ljubljana Parliament will express its opinion on the proposed candidate for the post of national commissioner on Friday and that only after this stage will the nomination be complete and official.

There is no doubt that the statements of the two leading exponents of the socialists and liberals, who voted for the re-election of Von der Leyen, have certainly made Raffaele Fitto’s path more tortuous, towards what seemed to be a super role seasoned with an executive vice-presidency. An important role for the country and on whose Giorgia Melonhas been working hard for months. Everything seemed decided, after Manfred Weber’s surprise mission to Rome at the end of August, which served to reassure the Italian government about the full support of the European People’s Party for the weighty nomination of Raffaele Fitto.

On the other hand, the politician from Puglia, born in Maglie 55 years ago, is a blank cheque for the Italian government in Brussels. In just over nine years at the European Parliament, Fitto has been able to win over everyone, even the oppositionwith his expertise and ability to always find a point of contact in every negotiation, even the most intense ones. What was done with the PNRR, which in some ways appears to be a half miracle, given the premises, is yet another proof of this. Von der Leyen herself has made it clear on several occasions that the name she wanted from Giorgia Meloni was precisely that one. just as the upper echelons of the Belgian capital have long been banking on him as the natural Italian candidate to replace Gentlemen.

Yet, despite the fact that the center right, and Fitto in the lead, had, in 2019, firmly supported the choice of the Italian candidate, within the Democratic Party the distinctions and distancing began, the rationale of which is really not clear. It is clear that if first the Democratic Party Italian does not support its candidate with conviction, one cannot expect the Spanish or French ones to do so. For a long time, people have complained that our country sins in nationalistic spirit and struggles to work as a team, too often legitimate internal conflicts and in some cases sacrosanct, are inevitably transferred abroad, something that does not happen in other countries.

Just think about what is happening around the Spanish flu Ribeiraprobably a candidate to deal with green deal. The European People’s Party would have opposed this nomination, fearing a new ideological and uncompromising policy based on the one, ultimately revealed to be a failure, carried out by Frans Timmermans. But within the group, the Spanish themselves, in opposition to Ribeira and Sanchez at home, in Europe are instead trying to make a common front and are careful to oppose the choice of their commissioner. Not to mention hyper-nationalist France, where the opposition to Macron, represented by the Gaullists and Rassemblement, are careful not to attack the strong candidate for the commission. Thierry Breton.

While in the parts of the pd Italian instead we notice a very different approach, whose rationale and whose prodest are really not understood. Because despite some exceptions, such as that of Fitto’s fellow countryman, Antonio Decaro, who made a sort of endorsement of the Italian candidate, for the rest it is a succession of rather embarrassing and unclear statements, which do not depend so much on the name of Fitto, on whose value by now really no one, not even in the opposition, would have anything to say. The fact is that of being undecided whether to follow one’s majority or support one’s country in a very delicate game such as that of choosing the candidate commissioner.

Probably a compromise will be reached in the end, because those carried out by socialists and liberals seem like classic skirmishes, typical of the period preceding the formation of any government, also because this party could also have a negative outcome in the end. the effect of bringing Ecr and popular even closer togetherwhich is evidently certainly not convenient for the socialists or even the liberals. The populars, in fact, are the real swing vote, and they will be the ones to deal the cards in the end. And they are therefore the real guarantee for Fitto, who for years has also fought in their ranks, and ultimately perhaps they still consider him one of them. We will see but it is difficult to imagine a reversal by Von der Leyen of what seem to be decisions already taken,

There will probably be some compromise, perhaps on the Spanish candidate. Teresa Ribeira. But in the background remains the unedifying spectacle offered by the Italian opposition, which seems unable to form a common front with the majority, at least on major international issues, in the name of national interest. So it becomes a bit paradoxical if on the one hand the prime minister is defined as isolated (while her role continues to be central, also thanks to the extreme weakness of Scholz and Macron), and on the other hand instead we try to play off the European allies to try to weaken her. Because then, measuring the facts and results obtained by the prime minister in foreign policy, these accusations risk backfiring on those who make them. It’s a bit like in the famous Aesop fable, when the fox who couldn’t reach the beautiful bunch of grapes, with a certain arrogance despises what he can’t obtain.