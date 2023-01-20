Saudi Arabia.- Officially, the whole of the Al Nassr he has released his striker vincent aboubakar As it had already been handled for a few weeks, this surprising change in the squad of the yellow and blue team is motivated by the possibility of registering Cristiano Ronaldo in the team to play in the Saudi Arabian League.

Through social networks, Al-Nassr published the message that all CR7 fans were waiting for. “Thank you Vincent Aboubaker. We wish you the best of luck,” the post read. The departure of the Cameroonian generated a lot of controversy in recent weeks because he was one of the team’s scorers and the one who was best in attack, even in 2022, he was very good at being one of the highlights in the Qatar World Cup 2022but that was not enough to stay.

But why did he have to leave the team? In accordance with the guidelines of the Saudi Arabian League, as in many other competitions, they have a limit of places for foreign players, in the case of Al-Nassr they already had the 8 allowed places full, so the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo came to change this in the club that was forced to find a way to open a square and chose to sacrifice an attacker.

Although it has not been made official because the update of the official page of the Saudi Arabian League is missing, this confirms that for this weekend’s matchday Cristiano Ronaldo could already be discharged and could have the possibility of being part of his first call with him Al Nassr.

It will be until January 22 when it will be possible to know if the number 7 will be able to debut when his team faces the Al-Ettifaq. It must be remembered that this Thursday, January 19, he had his first participation with a combination of his team and Al-Hilal to face PSG, to whom he scored a couple of goals, although they lost the duel 4-5.