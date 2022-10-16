The celebration in mexico It takes place on November 1 with the ‘All Saints’ Day’ and on November 2 with the ‘Day of the Dead’ which corresponds to adults.

Despite being a traditional and national celebration are not official days of rest neither for the workers, nor for the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

But the SEP announced that they will suspend classes for the ‘Day of the Dead’ on November 2 so that girls and boys can enjoy Mexican traditions with this celebration.

But the students will have a long weekend on the last Friday of October because of the School Technical Council of the teachers belonging to the SEPreturning to normal classes on Monday, October 31.

November will have a official rest day what will he be November 20, the ‘Day of the Mexican Revolution’ which will be a mega bridge for the SEP starting on Friday, November 18 due to ‘Administrative Discharge’, in addition to the last Friday of November.

