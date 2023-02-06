The Day Beforethe much talked about survival MMO from FNTASTIC, is a plagiarism Of call of Duty and a number of others games: the accusations in this sense are very precise and can count on rather evident evidence, as you can see below:

The long gameplay video of The Day Before, which didn’t convince much, is introduced by a sort of trailer decidedly similar to that of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for the reveal of the Zombie mode, with the same shots and the same visual choices.

As if that weren’t enough, the artwork made so far by FNTASTIC to advertise the game are practically pace yourself from images belonging to products such as Tom Clancy’s The Division, Resident Evil 2 and even SnowRunner.

Postponed to November, The Day Before could therefore prove to be a smoky and inconsistent project, pushed so far by artwork and statements that have little to do with the actual quality of the experience.