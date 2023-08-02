The coup in Niger has raised concerns that the West African country could reduce its uranium exports, which could hamper nuclear power production in France and elsewhere. However, according to experts, the diversification of sources and the good state of inventories should mitigate any disruption in the short term.

Thanks to a longstanding policy dating back to former President Charles de Gaulle, France gets about 70% of its electricity from nuclear power, more than any other country. France is also the world’s largest net exporter of nuclear energy, with revenues of more than 3 billion euros a year.

But last week’s military coup in Niger – and unconfirmed reports that the West African country intends to cut off uranium supplies to France – have raised questions about the role the industry should play in France’s future.

The reports led some opposition politicians in France to question the role of nuclear power in France’s energy portfolio, especially given French President Emmanuel Macron’s repeated calls for “energy independence”.

“Niger supplies France with the uranium it needs for its nuclear power plants… Reminder: nuclear power does not contribute to energy independence,” said Sandrine Rousseau, a Green Left politician on X (formerly Twitter) on July 29.

You #Niger fournit à la France l’uranium indispensable aux centrales nucléaires.

D'où le council of defense. Rappel: le nucléaire ne permet pas du tout l'indépendance énergetique.



Niger has held a market share of between four and six percent of the global uranium trade for the past decade, according to the OECD’s Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA). But despite its modest market share, Niger supplied France with around 18 percent of its uranium between 2005 and 2020.

The largest suppliers from France, Kazakhstan and Australia supplied 20 and 19 percent respectively, while supplies from Uzbekistan have been increasing in recent years.

This dependence on diverse sources is one of the cornerstones of the state company’s energy security strategy. Electricity of France (EDF), designed to ensure its ability to withstand major market shocks, such as an unexpected ban on Nigerian uranium exports.

“France does not depend on any location, company or country to guarantee the security of supply for its plants,” an anonymous official told ‘Politico’ on 31 July.

The EU’s nuclear agency Euratom, which sources a quarter of its uranium from Niger, has also said it is not concerned the coup would affect nuclear power production. “If imports from Niger are cut, there are no immediate risks to the safety of nuclear power production in the short term,” Euratom told Reuters.

The European Commission said the 27-nation bloc had “sufficient uranium inventories to mitigate any near-term supply risk.”

Another factor that will help mitigate fluctuations is the relatively low fuel cycle costs (uranium, uranium enrichment, fuel conversion and fabrication) to generate nuclear power. The AEN estimates that uranium represents only 6% of the cost of nuclear energy, a figure eclipsed by 59% of investment costs and 25% of operating and maintenance costs.

Niger contributes 5% of the world supply of uranium. © Graphic team France 24

The possible suspension of uranium supplies to France also raises questions about whether Niger could effectively replace French demand without suffering a sharp economic decline itself: 33% of Niger’s exports go to France, almost all of which are radioactive fuel. .

Niger, which despite its vast uranium reserves remains radically underdeveloped, has been a sticking point in its relationship with France since the country gained formal independence in 1960.

Successive Niger presidents have demanded more from Orano (formerly Areva), one of the French state-controlled nuclear fuel producers, in terms of safety guarantees for Niger employees and higher prices for uranium.

Today, almost all of Orano’s employees in Niger are locally recruited, but the company still has a majority stake in Niger’s state-owned uranium processing company, Somaïr.

Despite the instability of the situation, Orano has told FRANCE 24 that it continues to operate in Niger and says it is monitoring the situation.

“The security of all our employees in Niger and of our centers is being monitored and the company remains on high alert,” an Orano spokesman told France 24.

*Text adapted from its original in French