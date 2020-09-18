“In France, we have chosen to take full charge of all the PCR tests that are offered to the French (…) without advance payment (…) We are one of the only countries to [les] take over 100% “. Invited on the set of France 2, Thursday, September 17, the Minister of Solidarity and Health Olivier Véran returned to the major state expenditure to guarantee free and rapid tests to the French. Especially since the device has continued to grow in recent weeks to meet the growing need to test the population: “We had to equip our country at high speed” recalled the Minister, before stressing that “100,000 tests were carried out before the summer, and this week 1,200,000 tests. The cost of PCR equipment must be covered by the State otherwise we cannot ask the laboratories to make more efforts “.

Priority: faster results

“We work with the laboratories which are very mobilized, all this at a cost, we pay at the right price” underlined the minister who then insisted on the need for greater responsiveness in the timeframe for obtaining the results of the tests, in order to justify the State’s expenditure. Olivier Véran insisted on his priority: more responsiveness, and greater prioritization of people to be tested.