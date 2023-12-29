With the emergence of new variants of the new coronavirus that causes Covid-19, people are wondering whether vaccines are effective against these new strains.

Public health authorities in the United States and many doctors reported that the new vaccine against the Corona virus, which was introduced last November, could help maintain the health of individuals during the current holiday period, which is characterized by a lot of travel and gatherings.

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved giving the new vaccines to people aged 12 years and over, and has granted emergency use authorization to children as young as 6 months old. The American authority expects that the new vaccines will be updated annually, as happens with seasonal influenza vaccines.

For his part, Dr. Mandy Cohen, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommended that the vaccine be given to every person aged 6 months or older, in order to enjoy better protection from the circulating variants, following the advice of an independent advisory committee.

Regarding whether the new vaccine is effective against the currently spreading Corona strains, the composition of the new vaccines has been modified to target the “X.BB5.1” sub-strain of the “Omicron” mutant, which is the strain that was prevalent in the United States earlier this year, in preparation for… For fall and winter of 2023 and 2024.

Federal health officials say the updated vaccines will provide good protection against circulating variants. Among these variants is “HV.1”, which is a sub-mutant of the Omicron strain. Health officials are also closely monitoring the “JN.1” submutant, which is the fastest growing variant in the United States, as it is estimated that it is the reason behind recording between 15% and 29% of Corona infections, according to what press reports indicate.