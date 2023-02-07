Themes and questions from the 21st day of the championship.

1) At this point, would Juve want to dedicate themselves to the Coppa Italia even in the event of a disqualification?

2) Do we really no longer have Italian goalscorers as the top scorer list says?

3) Will Lautaro’s mini-offside in the derby one day be gone?

4) Can Verona, Sampdoria and Cremonese still hope for salvation?

5) Can the “seventh” Turin, Udinese and Bologna aim for the cups or must they reach 6th place?