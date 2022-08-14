The actions of Trujillo Lollipop they are not overlooked. Since he debuted in adult film, the little clown has gained great popularity and is a topic of conversation on social networks. After his appearance in the video of InkaProductionsthe creator for content in onlyfans Xoana Gonzalez he complimented him on his performance, sparking speculation about their friendship.

This message excited the fans of the animator, who asked for a collaboration between the two. Now, Trujillo Lollipop He has published a photograph of Argentina, which has increased the expectation of his followers to be able to see them together in a clip.

Will lollipop Trujillo and Xoana González record a video together?

Through its Instagram, the Peruvian clown shared a very revealing photo of the Argentine model. “I want to see all that up close, my queen”, is the message that the animator wrote accompanying the post.

In the image you can see Argentina in what would be a recording set. The reactions of the followers were immediate and they quickly commented on the publication. “Indeed, it will be cinema”, some said, while others left the iconic gamer phrase “gaaaa”.

Photograph by Xoana González published by Lollipop Trujillo. Photo: Instagram capture/@chupetintrujillo

When Xoana González congratulated Lollipop Trujillo

Through your official account Facebookthe Argentine model dedicated a message to Trujillo Lollipop to encourage you to keep working and improving. Xoana She has always been very open when talking about her time in adult cinema.

“How nice when people are encouraged to be different,” wrote the content creator in onlyfans. These words quickly reached the animator, who responded with a “thank you, my queen.”

Post by Xoana González congratulating Chupetin Trujillo. Photo: capture from Facebook/Xoana González

Xoana Gonzáles reveals if she will record a video with Lollipop Trujillo

After the wave of requests on social networks, Xoana González had to respond to her followers and clarify whether she would record a pornographic video with the charismatic clown. “We are a romantic monogamous marriage, why do they take everything to the sexual?” She said, referring to her husband Javier González.