The invitation to the 2022 Met Gala described the required dress code for attendees with two terms: gilded glamor (gold plated glamour) and white tie (white bow tie). The first is linked to the theme of the exhibition that the Costume Institute of the New York museum has inaugurated, and which refers to the pompous elegance that flourished in Manhattan in the last third of the 19th century, at the mercy of industrial wealth. The second is the pinnacle of formal clothing, which in the case of men is summed up in one garment: the tailcoat.

The last time Anna Wintour, director of fashion and president of the gala, imposed it for the Met Gala in 2014, on the occasion of another exhibition dedicated to an icon of American elegance, Charles James. On that occasion, perhaps due to ignorance, inertia or laziness – the tailcoat has been banished from the red carpets for years; in fact, he went out of style before the red carpets were born – very few paid attention to him. As Wintour herself commented to presenter Seth Meyers, the only one who hit the nail on the head eight years ago was the actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who came in a complete tailcoat without a hint of irony: a black jacket with a pointed front and a tail at the back, a white shirt, a white vest and, of course, a tie. white. A look of classic elegance almost retro.

Adrien Brody, in tails at the Metropolitan Museum 2022 gala. Sean Zanni (Patrick McMullan via Getty Image)

Hugh Jackman (accompanied by his wife Deborra-Lee Furness) at the Metropolitan Museum 2022 gala. Rob Kim (GC Images)

Elon Musk at the Metropolitan Museum 2022 gala. NOAM GALAI (GC Images)

Eight years later, perhaps due to a greater observance of the attire required in the invitation or, simply, because series such as the golden age –the novelty of HBO that recovers precisely the time that the gala alludes to this year–, The Bridgertons or the return of downton abbey – whose new film sequel hit the screens a few days ago – have brought nineteenth-century elegance back into fashion, at the Met Gala on May 2, what abounded were, precisely, tailcoats. And in its most orthodox version. They took him from Adrien Brody to J Balvin, through Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds or Tom Ford. Most of them wore designs that update these centuries-old codes initially conceived, as indicated by the German scholar Bernhard Roetzel, for “opera balls, Nobel prize ceremonies, state banquets and dinners, aristocratic wedding dances”.

The Met Gala has a bit of all those events and, in addition, the spark of fashion in capital letters. The taste with which the guests have embraced one of the most carpet-vethonic codes of men’s fashion was striking. After years of slippers and fluidity dominating red carpets, could we be in for a return to classic elegance? Leticia García, fashion editor-in-chief of S Fashion, disagree. “The Met is different from other red carpets because its natural audience is the fashion industry itself, and that allows for bold gestures or statements of intent that might be more out of place on other red carpets,” he says. In other words, what happens at the Met stays at the Met. Precisely for this reason it is an ideal setting for claims that transcend the limits of style. And this year’s exhibition, as the journalist recalls, lent itself especially to it. “The exhibition documents the fashion of that boom age, but there are also references to the economic and political system that allowed a class system without aristocracy to emerge in the United States, a rarity in the 19th century,” she explains. “For example, the role of women who, when slavery was abolished and freed, became high society dressmakers.”

These types of political messages have been absent from a red carpet where what has prevailed is the praise of the craftsmanship typical of The Age of Innocence, with embroidery, rhinestones and metallic details. There have been some exceptions. If Sarah Jessica Parker has paid tribute to Elizabeth Kekley, the woman who was born a slave and ended up dressing the first lady in Lincoln’s time, Riz Ahmed has come with professional clothes: high boots, work jacket and blue pants. “A tribute to the migrant workers who made the Golden Age possible”, as fashion critic Vanessa Friedman wrote in a tweet.

However, in fashion the rules are to be broken. Although on this occasion more men have stuck to the tailcoat indicated on the invitation, others have interpreted these instructions with the fluidity and absence of gender that increasingly characterizes the fashion of this decade. This is demonstrated by the deconstructed tailcoats worn by guests such as Joe Jonas (by Louis Vuitton) or Travis Barker, by Thom Browne, who was also responsible for the tailcoat-inspired dress worn by Christine Baranski.

Joe Jonas came with a deconstructed tailcoat signed by Louis Vuitton. Evan Agostini (AP)

Several guests have welcomed the blacktie, the tuxedo that is one rung below the scale of formal dress, but those who have stood out are those who have adhered to the other term indicated in the dress code: that gilded glamor that allows a man to wear transparencies, lace and rhinestones. This has been the case of the Spanish Manu Ríos, who has come with a vertiginous embroidered suit from Moschino, or the actor Jared Leto and the creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele, who have come together and perfectly combined with two embroidered tuxedos in gold tones. After all, from today’s fashion codes, who says that the tailcoat is just for them, and the rhinestone embroidery just for them?

Manu Ríos, dressed by Moschino, in an interpretation of the ‘dresscode’ without fear of transgression. MIKE COPPOLA (Getty Images)

Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto at the Metropolitan Museum 2022 gala. Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

