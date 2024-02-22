OfCesare Peccarisi

Tall, tanned, graying hair: that's how everyone remembers him the lawyer Gianni Agnelli. According to two articles recently published in American newspapers The New York Times And The Root the “all health” image conveyed by Agnelli is perfectly suited to the prototype of wealthy young New Yorkers between 24 and 45 years old who would be easily identifiable from the windows of their homes, always with open curtains and shutters.

«Sunning behavior» They would have the so-called «sunny behavior», i.e. «sunlight behavior», which according to a study from the University of Oslo just published on Mental Health Prevention is related to prevention of eye diseases (myopia), bone (thanks to vitamin D), of mood (serotonin) e of insomnia (circadian light/dark cycles). Not to mention the many studies that have also attested to its effectiveness in prevention of multiple sclerosisso much so that this disease is much less frequent in the countries of the South of the world.

A real drug In another study, published on Biochemical Pharmacologya group of researchers from the Universities of Basel (Switzerland), Surrey (England) and Wellington (New Zealand), led by Anna Wirz-Justice, defined sunlight a real drug capable of acting strongly on mood, cognition, vigilance, daytime performance and sleep (see figure). The authors pointed out that, from a health point of view, sunlight is much better than electric light and that the urban and architectural design it should be more inspired by the creation of living spaces more suited to the exploitation of its potential, rather than by aesthetic and commercial criteria. Keeping windows without curtains and shutters brings in natural light, increases a sense of well-being and offers a continuous view of the outside worldreducing the sense of isolation that the lockdown of the recent pandemic, for example, has exacerbated in all age groups.

Privacy and temperature The disadvantages of wide open windows are those of to "show off" one's domestic reality and not protect oneself from the heat of solar radiation, especially in summer. For many, the desire to maintain privacy and the fear of spending too much on air conditioning outweigh the physical and mental health benefits. But for those who belong to the highest income brackets things are different: those who live in a large house can more easily benefit from natural light while still maintaining privacy, having plenty of space available, without worrying about heating and cooling costs.