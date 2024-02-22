Is China's economy following in Japan's footsteps?

Growing concerns about slowing growth in China have been followed by a whirlwind of contrasting news the country's situation to the stagnation that has engulfed Japan in the last decades.

Right now, one of the most frequently asked questions about the global macroeconomic scenario is whether China is already on this path and how the country can escape this fate. “Japanization” is a term widely used in this debate and indicates a prolonged period of deflation, economic slowness, real estate market crisis and tension in financial markets.

While China's long-term growth picture and imbalances may ultimately not be so severe, weak confidence and investment, coupled with current weak stimulus potential, could create the same excess capacity and decline of the expectations that caused this spiral in Japan.

So far, analyzes have highlighted the most obvious similarities between the two countries, including demographic problems and the real estate crisisbut they spent less time on factors such as investment, productivity, incentives and expectations, which have contributed enormously to Japan's multi-year decline. The history of Japan unfolds in three partswhich can be compared with the case of China.

Part one: slowing long-term growth

In Japan there have been various factors that have held back long-term growth since the 1980s, including trade relations with the United States and a collapse in productivity. At the moment, China's situation looks better: long-term growth is slowing, but probably not by much.

China is beginning its transition from investment-led growth which, if it follows the Japanese model, will likely result in a slowdown in future global growth. In recent years, China has grown at a rate of around 5-6% and our economists believe that growth will be slower from now on.

In the 1970s and 1980s there was a slowdown in growth in Japan once the post-war recovery was over. When investments stopped, consumption did not fill the gap, causing a deceleration in global growth.

While this is partly what happens when an economy matures, partly it was caused by politics, with weak incentives after the asset price bubble of the 1980s and the choice not to reconfigure the economy according to a consumption-based model.

In China, however, investment as a percentage of GDP is still close to the peak of 45% and the structural decline of this figure will not be rapid, given that the country still needs to invest capital due to its size and stage of development. development. However, China's capital stock growth has already slowed down.

China is also in better shape in terms of exports, thanks to the production scale and low costs. In the late 1990s, Japan began losing export shares to South Korea and Taiwan in key sectors, such as semiconductors, and this curbed production and export growth. The currency factor also contributed, with the yen's strong appreciation between 1985 and 1995 leading to large trade adjustments.

Part two: Anemic recovery causes excess capacity

Japan's long deleveraging, weak incentives and slow recovery have caused demand to languish, creating excess capacity and persistent deflation. Again, while imbalances are likely less severe in China, weak confidence, investment and incentives could create the same conditions.

It took too long to correct Japan's severe imbalances in the 1990s, while the country's vast excesses and weak policy response created chronic excess capacity and deflation. While China's imbalances are different, its housing crisis and tighter state control (including COVID policy) have severely slowed growth since 2017 – and excess capacity and deflation will continue to pose a risk if incentives remain weak.

Starting from cyclical imbalances, Residential overinvestment in China looks worse than it did in Japan: There's still room for urbanization to grow, but it may still take a while before we can lower high vacancy rates. Given the high share of economic activity, the decline in investment in the residential segment is already representing a major obstacle.

Third part: long-term damage (due to slow recovery) and decline in expectations

The slow recovery in Japan has led to a decline in expectations and productivitywhich has further slowed down growth and favored deflationAnd.

Estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) show that the percentage of zombie societies is increasing in China, although levels are still lower than those in Japan in the 1990s. The destruction of productivity is due to the fact that the least efficient state enterprises lead investments, while the most innovative private companies are excluded. This increase in the percentage of inefficient firms is a risk to productivity and overall growth.

As growth slowed in Japan, companies gradually reduced expectations and investment rates, which led to slower productivity growth, reduced real wage increases, worsened growth prospects, and so on. creating a vicious circle.

Companies have struggled to raise prices and families have resisted the increases, and inflationary expectations have declined for nearly 20 years. Businesses and households became accustomed to stable/falling prices, delayed spending further, and Japan spent much of the last two decades in deflation.

Once again, this trend could pose a risk to China unless it finds ways to make the economy more productive through innovation and reform, introducing further incentives and increasing household and business confidence.

In the coming months we will find out whether China has learned the lessons from Japan's experience or whether the country is already on the same path.

*Article by Anne Vandenabeele, Capital Group Economist