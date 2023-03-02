The Corvette Z06’s eight-cylinder sounds a lot more these days’buona sera’ than ‘howdy’. And that’s not surprising, because Chevrolet has admitted that they analyzed the engine of the Ferrari 458 for the development of the Z06. And we do understand why. We therefore place the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 next to its source of inspiration – and its major competitor.

The Ferrari 458 has been around for fourteen years and is still as beautiful, both in design and sound. The 4.5 liter produces 570 hp and 540 Nm. The Porsche 911 GT3 may not have a V8, but just like the Ferrari and the Chevrolet, the car has no electric motor (for propulsion) and no turbos. We test the three pure sports cars in the United States.

We drive a long way on the American highway and through Joshua Tree National Park. A beautiful area, but the cars may not come into their own there. That’s why we compare the Corvette and the Porsche on the track. For that we take the two ruffs to Arizona Motorsports Park.