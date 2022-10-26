Home page politics

Of: George Anastasiadis

Amid tensions between France and Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits French President Emmanuel Macron. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Ludovic Marin/AFP/Klaus Haag

Olaf Scholz meets Emmanuel Macron at a time of tension between the partners: the chancellor is alienating our friends in Europe by going it alone and becoming more dependent on China. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

It took Olaf Scholz and his traffic light coalition just a year to earn the dubious reputation of the “elephant in a china shop” in Europe; At least that’s what the renowned FAZ called him this week. Whether nuclear, gas price cap or China policy: there are crashes everywhere. Yesterday afternoon, Scholz finally traveled to his angry colleague Macron in Paris – but not without having started the next solo effort in the morning: Against the urgent advice from Brussels, the Chancellor pushed through the partial sale of the Port of Hamburg to a Chinese state-owned company.

In Europe nobody understands that Germany is falling into the next dependency

This decision is a catastrophe in many respects: First, it increases dependence on China, even if the chancellor expects short-term trade advantages from the deal. Second, it reinforces the conviction of the leadership in Beijing that their policy of intimidation is working. And thirdly, it isolates Germany in Europe, where nobody understands that the largest country in the EU is throwing itself from one dependency to the next, to the detriment of the entire Union.

With his self-righteous demeanor, Scholz puts off our friends

One can puzzle over the reasons for Olaf Scholz’s stubbornness. In any case, he cannot sell his second chancellor’s power word, with which he overruns the dumbfounded coalition partners, as a clever German interest-oriented policy; the collateral damage is too great for that. Apparently he is so busy trying to tame his traffic light coalition partners that he lacks the strength and interest to also involve his European neighbors. Scholz has never lacked self-confidence, which he likes to let others feel. But with his ruthless and self-righteous demeanor, he alienates our friends. Not only in Germany, but everywhere in Europe, people are beginning to wonder whether, at a fateful moment in world history, this chancellor was really up to the task.

