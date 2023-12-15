Last Tuesday and Wednesday, matchday 6 of the group stage of the Champions League, the last in history. The Uefa Another format that has caused controversy is going to debut in the 2024-2025 season, there will no longer be 32 teams, now 36 will qualify.

It may be of interest to you: The Colombian women's national team loses ground on the Fifa list: outside the top 10

The Champions League will begin from the 2024-2025 season with an eight-day mini-championship with 36 teams, adopting a controversial reform that will offer more matches to fans.

Manchester City, in the Champions League.

At the end of its executive committee in Vienna in 2022, Uefa communicated these changes. The first is give two additional places to the two best European nations of the previous seasonin a concession to the major championships, and a third club classified for the fifth country in the governing body's index.

This reform, the most radical in twenty years, was decided one year after the storm of the European Super League, that ephemeral private competition project launched by several legendary clubs such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, among others.

Read here: Falcao García brings out his most romantic side: love message to Lorelei for their anniversary

“We are convinced that the chosen formula is harmonious, that will improve the balance of competitions and will ensure solid income that can be redistributed (…) Also increasing the attractiveness and popularity of our interclub competitions,” congratulated the Uefa president, Aleksander Ceferin, cited in a statement.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA.

Extending the first phase, the objective is to satisfy viewers at the same time, with 225 games in total, instead of 125 currently, to the clubs, who will have higher income from ticket sales, even in the event of early elimination, and to viewers with attractive matches from the start.

Two aspects raised questions, in a European football with an already saturated calendar and precarious economic balances. First, the number of days of the mini-championship, initially set at ten, but has finally been reduced to eight, and then the allocation of two of the four additional teams, taking into account the Uefa coefficient, a proposal that favors the best championships.

The continental body accepted a concession in the two points, attributing two of the four additional places through the classification of the championships concerned, and not directly to the best clubs.

How does the new Champions League format work?

Each club will play eight games in the round known as 'Swiss model', With the new league format it will involve more European teams in each competition and will allow fans to not only see more top European matches, but also for those matches to be held earlier in the competition.

The top eight teams at the end of the first phase advance to the next round. while those that occupy positions from 9 to 24 will go through a play-off with the knockout format with round-trip matches to define the other eight teams in the round of 16 (those that finish from 9 to 16 are heads of the draw and define the play-off at home).

Also: Six champion athletes on Onlyfans: their fame and money surpasses everything

Uefa also decided that, with the exception of the finalall matches will continue to be played in the middle of the week. The Europa League and the Europa Conference League have also been reformed, with a format similar to that of the new Champions League.

“Every match counts. The new league format will ensure that every result has the potential to radically change the team's position right up to the final matchday. Winning or losing the final match of the league phase can make the difference between a team qualifying directly. for the round of 16, to enter the play-offs, or to be eliminated from the tournament permanently,” Uefa said.

SPORTS

With information from AFP.

More news in EL TIEMPO