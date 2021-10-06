Without Morata and Moreno, coach Luis Enrique relies on the forward of the City, in the trident with Oyarzabal and Sarabia

“Sorry eh, but who tells you we play without a” 9 “? Maybe we play with two strikers. Who knows? We’ll see.” The problem is always the same, of course. Understand each other. “On the list there are and there have always been 6-7 strikers. This time we don’t have a classic” 9 “because Morata and Gerard Moreno are injured, but our goal has always been the same: to reach the goal in different ways, even a lot different from each other. We do not reach the goal with just one player, just as we do not defend with four. We do everything jointly, globally, and with Italy it will be the same story: we will try to create more chances than rivals, and I am sure that we will create it, keep the ball rolling and take advantage of what we build “.

The alternatives – Luis Enrique does not want to hear about nueve, and even less in the declinations of the quiz role, true or false nine. With the two most usual rams, Morata and Moreno, injured as well as their less classic alternative, Dani Olmo who caused so many headaches in the European semi-final, Luis Enrique did not consider it necessary to call pure center-forward like Rafa Mir of Sevilla or Raul de Tomas of Espanyol. With Iago Aspas he has no feeling, so it is better to take other roads. “Ferran Torres in Manchester City often plays as an offensive point of reference, and Oyarzabal can cover any attacking position,” said Luis Enrique last week as he introduced the team and commented on his choices. He had already underlined the ability and the need of his team to reach the goal in different ways: “We play our way, regardless of the opponent and the formation”.

Make way for young people? – And then it seems obvious to think that Ferran Torres, 10 goals in just 20 international appearances, and Oyarzabal will occupy two of the three offensive positions, and we will see which of the two will settle in the central area. The third of the trident should be Sarabia, one that in Spain is considered little or nothing and that Lucho instead holds in high esteem, trust widely demonstrated (and repaid, to the surprise of the Spanish public) during the European Championship. Alternatively there is Fornals, who could however also climb a little further back and play in place of Mikel Merino, with Koke and Busquets engaged in the “doble pivote”. Otherwise there are the youth of Yeremi Pino, 18 years old and a lot of space since last year in Villarreal, Bryan Gil, 20 years old who moved from Eibar to Tottenham where he is playing very little, or 17 year old Gavi, the last jewel of Barça’s cantera, few footage of the match behind a career that for Luis Enrique can reach 100 caps for the national team. We’ll see. As Luis Enrique would say.

