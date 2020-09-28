Now it’s getting serious: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer asks Laschet, Merz and Röttgen for a critical discussion. Meanwhile, the internal CDU election campaign is taking shape.

Berlin – At some point Corona got in the way: It was already running in spring Wrestling for the top of the CDU in full swing. Then laid Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen for the pandemic fight the election campaign on hold. Now the showdown is approaching with great strides. Receives on Monday Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer her successor candidates for a critical discussion – and the date for a first duel between the three CDU lead wolves in spe is now apparently.

Merz and Co. in the struggle for CDU leadership: First summit at AKK – JU plans first debate for October

Because on October 17th it will be serious for Lashing *, Merz and Röttgen: You are participating in the online event “Pitch” of the Boys Union (JU) on, like a JU spokesman at the news agency’s weekend AFP said. The applicants would appear together at the JU event in Berlin, he said. However, there is no audience on site – the event is digital due to the corona pandemic. The exact procedure, for example with speeches or individual statements from the applicants, is still being coordinated.

As the JU spokesman continued, the members of the youth organization can vote for their favorites for two weeks after the discussion event. “I consider the result of our member survey to be binding for my decision at the CDU * federal party conference in December and will carry the mood into the party,” said the JU Federal Chairman Tilman Kuban of the Rheinische Post from Saturday.

Laschet, Merz, Röttgen: Is the TV “Triell” coming? For the time being, only one is on fire

Meanwhile, Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to discuss the further procedure with the three applicants on Monday afternoon until the party conference in December. The question of which events are the Present candidates to the party base – even if the Junge Union has now apparently anticipated. All three candidates should have “the same fair opportunities” to introduce themselves to the members, party circles said on Sunday.

One also seems possible TV “Triell”: Kramp-Karrenbauer said that taz, All CDU members should be able to get an objective picture of the candidates despite the corona pandemic. A discussion format is therefore being considered. The ARD had loud mirror a Request for a TV dispute put before the party congress in December. According to the report, Laschet in particular was skeptical. Röttgen *, however, was pleased on Twitter. That is not surprising: Laschet and Merz had so far received significantly more limelight than Röttgen. Merz was recently criticized for an interview.

I think the candidates should take the offer @ARD_press accept. The members & voters want to know what the candidates are for. stand. It should make us proud than @CDU to get such an offer. We would break new ground as a party and demonstrate transparency. https://t.co/B6mPkne35Q – Norbert Röttgen (@n_roettgen) September 26, 2020

Closely linked to the CDU chairmanship is the question of who will accept the Union’s candidacy for chancellor for the 2021 federal election. CDU Vice Volker Bouffier calls, here already a clarification before the party congress in December bring about. “No matter who is running, you have to know whether he will also be candidate for chancellor or not,” he said Fulda newspaper from Saturday. “At the same time, Markus Söder and the CSU have to decide how they see things.”

CDU chairmanship: Söder continues to brake – even JU does not want to rush anything

JU chief Kuban rejected the move. “We will elect a new party leader in Stuttgart at the beginning of December and then nominate a candidate for chancellor together with the CSU,” he told the newspapers Funke media group. “I think the end of March is still a good time for this – after the State elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. ”These are scheduled for March 14th.

CSU boss Söder, who achieved very good values ​​in surveys of potential chancellor candidates, has so far rejected the candidacy for chancellor. He wants to stay in Bavaria, as he emphasized again at a virtual CSU party conference on Saturday. Regarding the timing, he said that the CDU would first hold its party congress and “then we’ll talk about the candidacy for chancellor”.

The CDU had "three great applicants" for the party chairmanship, said Söder. He will "work well with everyone". NRW Prime Minister Laschet, ex-Union parliamentary group leader Merz and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, Röttgen, are applying to succeed CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. At the Party conference in Stuttgart on December 4th the 1001 delegates will elect the new CDU chairman.