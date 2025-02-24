Is the Cádiz carnival from left?: Political polarization is also sneak in the Falla Theater

Can there be a face face? Do the ultra -right messages fit in the Carnival of Cádiz? Should the Gaditana party due to origin, commitment and conception be left? The debate, fueled by some authors in the contest that continues to be held at the Falla Theater, has risen this week after some viralized couplets attacking Pedro Sánchez and used by some parties against the president of the Government. The couplet contest has taken to the stage, and its elongated shadow in social networks, the political polarization of the moment.

Historians say that the then mayor of Cádiz, Juan Valverde, was the one in 1870 issued a side organizing the party and remembering the prohibition of certain offenses against the authorities or the Church. As those warnings did not have much effect, the City of Cádiz ended up claiming a license to all those who wanted to make Carnival. Maybe that was not the intention, but thanks to this control work the first listings of groups are preserved. Freedom was limited, but the files that today serve as a study basis were fed.

Politics has always been in the mouth of the carnival. Juan Valverde himself took a couplet. The Carnival of Cádiz was revolved many times against power and, therefore, Francoism prohibited him after the civil war. Historians like Santiago Moreno have delved into the stories of the carnival who were retaliated after the coup d’etat and who paid with their lives to have left in some murga of the time. The carnival was then associated with those of the defeated side.

But the imposed silence did not shut up the couplets. They continued singing and preserving clandestinely. And when an explosion in a military warehouse in the San Severiano neighborhood killed dozens of people and left hundreds of injuries and a middle city collapsed in 1947, Francoism allowed the carnival to return as compensation for the tragedy.

Guasa and ingenuity to overcome censorship

The dictatorship of the dictatorship was called typical parties for detracting from the preceding times. And during the Francoism, in a prolific decade of the 60s, its current configuration was developed and consolidated, with the birth of the modality of the comparsa surrounded by the figure of its creator, Paco Alba. These were times where the authors raffled with guasa and ingenuity censorship. The transition brought the street carnival, new authors and the following years the opportunity to make repertoires where, with courage, it was sung in defense of Andalusian autonomy or in favor of the workers’ struggle of shipyards in a newly built democracy.





“That my song is interested, right -wedding, I should know that this party does not represent you (…) Know that the carnival was conquer and scream from the working class (…) and I get The soul falls when I contemplate full of the chicken coop, ”he sang a few weeks ago in his first performance La Comparsa The ratsone of the strongest candidates to be in the next final of the 2025 contest, which will be held at the Falla Theater on February 28. Its author, Jesus Welcome, who has also sung to Palestine and the deconstruction of the patriarchy in other letters, raised his voice to defend from the contest that the carnival must have that voice of the left. “I understand my carnival, like the voice of my people, and my land, I prefer the pure silence of an entire theater, before your applause I am a carnival, a soldier in February, a son of freedom, and not a Palace jester ”.

That letter came a few days before another comparsa, Cádiz’s heartof the brothers Rafael and Marcos Pastrana, went viral for interpreting a hard pasodoble against the management of Pedro Sánchez. “You’ll see that our proletarian class reminds you of, the one that has seen that you are a puppet of real estate and fold to the desire of the multinational and banks,” their components sang. “And women how they will forget if there are rapists by lowering their sentence (…) You will see that what the people of the left forget because they are resurrecting Franco. We will all remember your values ​​and indecency because the living and the dead of Valencia care less than your war with Feijoo, ”added this letter that some conservative television programs and accounts on social networks of Vox and make you get heard with effusivity.





To the comparsa, this letter has cost it the disgust of being discussed by “collecting ultra -right bulls” and being used for political purposes. The authors have tried to explain in two communications, which have only helped extend the controversy. They have defended their right to freedom of expression, to criticize the ruler, although they have lamented the political use that has been made of their couplet.

It is not the only group questioned by its “right.” It has happened to the choir The dark side, who dedicated a tango against Pedro Sánchez for the approach of Etarras prisoners; to the yuyu chirigota, The James Bond that gives glory to see thembranded as ‘sexist’ for wearing women with little clothes in the poster announced their return to the contest, or This choir is the cock (named for farewell to bachelore with a virile member in the head), questioned by his macho and outdated jokes. This group has not felt these criticisms well and in their quarterfinal pass he lashed out at his detractors. “The extremists came out (…) In the fault, one does not know what to sing. Before censorship, now self -censorship. Now we sing gagged, now my Cádiz is not that Cádiz that was the cradle of freedom, ”they lamented in their couplet.

The contest is going through its final stretch and, as in a permanent dialogue, the groups are releasing letters that seem answers. Thus, the comparsa The cemeterysigned by Jonathan Pérez, another candidate for the Grand Final, dedicated a celebrated pasodoble in the quarterfinals to this claim, social and reply that was born against the lashes to freedom that the right imposed. As they go built, this pasodoble was an alleged dialogue before the tombstone of Francisco Franco. “There are still authors who remind us that some were killed for singing with a shot in the head. That blood had to run and explode San Severiano so that in 1948 they would let us disguise us after ten years gagged. That censorship stained our culture with its red pencil, even though some of your dictatorship (…) Damn Paco (…) After more than 50 years we continue singing about your grave. ”