Of Stefano Erzegovesi

certainly a very practical index that does not cost the patient anything but, by itself, does not represent a reliable measure of how much overweight impacts on health

I went to the dietician who, after weighing me and measuring my height, told me that I have a body mass index of 30, so I’m obese. In your opinion, is the body mass index the right way to understand if extra pounds are a health risk?

He answers: Stefano Erzegovesinutritionist and psychiatrist, science communicator in the field of preventive nutrition and eating disorders

The body mass index, often referred to as BMI (Body Mass Index), is the simplest and most widespread system to define the normality of a person's weight. It is calculated with the formula BMI = [peso (espresso in kg)] / [altezza (espressa in metri) elevata al quadrato] and defines, with a single number, the following categories: BMI less than 18.5: underweight BMI between 18.5 and 25: normal weight BMI between 25 and 30: overweight BMI greater than 30: obesity.

certainly a very practical index (it is measured in an instant) and which does not cost the patient anything but which, by itself, it is not a reliable measure of the possible impact of extra pounds on your health. The main reason for the unreliability of BMI, as discussed in a recent American Medical Association (AMA) Annual Meetingwhich gives no indication of where the extra pounds are on the body.

Pear or apple shape Why is the distribution of fat in our body important? why there is a huge differencein terms of health and chronic disease risk, between having excess fat tissue in the hips and thighs (the so-called pear shape) or at the level of the abdomen (the so-called apple conformation). Scientific data tells us that the only type of fat correlated with an increased risk of chronic disease (cardiovascular diseases, diabetes 2, tumors, neurodegenerative diseases, etc.)

visceral fat, or the fat that grows in excess between the viscera of the abdomen.

Consider multiple parameters For this reason, the American Medical Association recommends supplementing the BMI measurement with other parametersmuch more useful for assessing a person’s actual state of health: – the circumference at waist level – the body composition, measured e.g. through the bioimpedancemetry (BIA) – the presence of altered values ​​in laboratory or instrumental tests indicators of metabolic syndrome: high blood sugar, high insulin resistance, high LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol, high triglycerides, high uric acid, high blood pressure, ultrasound signs of fatty liver disease (fatty liver). In conclusion, the I recommend that you consider your BMI only as a rough indicator of the presence of body fat in your body. Your dietician, but also your family doctor, will be able to indicate the tests necessary to better understand your state of health in relation to your body weight.