If the BMW XM doesn’t appeal to you, an Individual color might convince you. Or maybe not.

BMW M had something to celebrate last year, so they went big with all kinds of M products. Of these was the XM perhaps the most special. Sure, the 3.0 CSL was also special, but that’s just a dressed up M4. The XM, on the other hand, is a completely new model developed by BMW M.

BMW has been fond of controversial designs in recent years and the XM is certainly no exception. BMW also managed to loosen the tongues with this model. Anyway, that was no different with the M3 and M4 and to be honest: many people are used to that by now.

Is it also a matter of getting used to the BMW XM? That could just be possible… BMW is now lending a hand by presenting the XM in a few beautiful Individual colors. Until now, the choice was still quite limited and you could only choose from seven standard colours.

However, BMW is now going to offer the option to order your BMW XM in a special Individual colour. They already show four examples: Urban Green, Petrol Mica Metallic, Anglesey Green Metallic and Sepia Metallic.

Whatever you think of the BMW XM, there are quite a few nice colors in between. Especially Anglesey Green Metallic (aka British Racing Green) is not to be sniffed at. It also makes a difference that black window frames have been chosen and not gold-colored window frames, as with the introduction version.

Is the BMW XM acceptable in the right version? Or do you still think it’s a monstrosity on wheels? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments!

