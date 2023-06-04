The BMW 5-Series sedan is not very pretty. But will it be better as a Touring?

The BMW 5-Series sedan was recently unveiled during the Villa D’Este flavor party. Expectations were high. Especially after the unveiling of the Touring Coupé at the same Italian country house on the lake. But those expectations were not fulfilled. The G60 has become a bit of an unsightly thing with crazy details such as plastic bumpers or unnecessary chrome frills. All typical BMW styling features have been thrown overboard. And even the proportions that BMW can always fall back on do not look very good.

We therefore suspect that BMW may have a hard time with the Audi A6 e-tron. Especially if Audi makes it the sleek sedan / avant that the study models promise. But for BMW drivers there is still a little hope that the 5-Series Touring will at least be a bit nicer than the sedan.

Where that sedan has the Priusesque sloping butt, the Touring of course does not. The crazy rear window style, which apparently did not necessarily want to use a Hofmeister, is also not available with the Touring. So maybe something can be done about it. Internet designer Theottle took photo soup and did some research. He came by using some piece of 3-Series Touring to the result you see on this page.

The 5-Series looks a bit better with a dormer window. Now, however, it must be said; so it’s just an impression. Theottle has opted for the traditional BMW window line with a Hofmeistertje. However, spy shots show that BMW may do something crazy with the window line, by making it rise from the back door. That looks slightly different (less good).

Do you get a little hope for the BMW 5-Series Touring again? Or will BMW also unnecessarily make it less beautiful than possible? Let us know in the comments!

