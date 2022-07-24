By date 25 of the First National, the second category of Argentine soccer, Almagro beat Gimnasia de Jujuy 2-0 in José Ingenieros and climbed to seventh place in the contest where Belgrano de Córdoba rules until now.
The local public celebrated a new and important victory in José Ingenieros, but there was also a play that was repeated and that continues to go viral on social networks due to its unusual nature, which occurred when barely two minutes into the game had elapsed.
Is that the visiting defender Carlos King Salinas he wanted to come out playing from the bottom, a hallmark of Darío Franco’s teams, after a short pass from goalkeeper Emilio Di Fulvio.
However, the defender took too long and Nicolás Servetto, “Tricolor” scorer, only had to press to meet the first goal of the clash, since he did not even have to think about the definition: the ball bounced off his humanity and he got inside the arch to signal the first emotion of the meeting.
As if this blooper had not been enough, soccer player Gastón Yabalé wanted to reject a ball but inadvertently introduced it into his own goal, signaling the final 0-2 that infuriated coach Darío Franco. Meanwhile, users on networks with a lot of content to share…
#blooper #year #Argentine #soccer #Unusual #sequence #AlmagroGimnasia #Jujuy
