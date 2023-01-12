Not even 24 hours have passed since the release of Shakira’s new song and she has already been accused of plagiarism. Without a doubt, Bizarrap’s session with the Colombian is the topic of the day on social networks and on the street. Although the expectation was maximum and some hidden message to Gerard Piqué was predicted, many did not expect the clear allusions to the former soccer player and his current girlfriend, Clara Chia.

Session 53 released on the YouTube channel of the Argentine producer has had almost the same impact as the news of the breakup of Shakira and Gerard Piqué, who announced their separation last year after 12 years of relationship. The bombing monopolized the covers of gossip magazines and has been a highly commented topic for months. But the new song has further exploited the soap opera. Twitter has been filled with memes, reactions and opinions from thousands of users. Neither have colleagues by profession and celebrities of different kinds been able to avoid writing some kind of comment about the darts towards the ex-soccer player of FC Barcelona.

Although the focus has mainly been on how Shakira has been dispatched on the microphone against her ex-partner, a new controversy has arisen on social networks about the song. Is the Bizarrap and Shakira session a copy of Briella? This is the question that is now on Twitter, after this Venezuelan singer showed the great resemblance of the chorus with that of one of her songs that she released last year.

I see it… but I would take it as a compliment and admiration. Then I sue. Gilluis Perez (@GilluisPerez_) January 12, 2023

«A wolf like me is not for guys like you». The last part of this verse, where he sends a message to Piqué, is in the eye of the hurricane because of its great resemblance to the melody of ‘Solo tú’ by Briella. The artist has published a video on her Twitter account with both parties for users to judge: »What do you think?

Mami, but a 2-beat rhythmic base that repeats 2 times within each 4/4 bar, a 4-bar chorus that repeats 2 times each time it sounds, a 4-chord harmonic structure that has been used in other four quadrillion songs before. Balaam of Pethor (@BPetor) January 12, 2023

“I’m in shock with the BZRP Session, I can’t believe how similar it is to my song,” he wrote minutes after Shakira’s came out. Briella claimed that she couldn’t believe it. After pointing directly to the Colombian, the networks put the alerts on this accusation. While some point to possible plagiarism, others only see a similarity between the choruses of both choruses. “Friend, go looking for a lawyer and that’s it. Those copyrights are yours,” writes one user. Another has pointed out that it is very difficult for there to be no similarities in the music industry: «Oh, what a complexity of musical arrangement that you have plagiarized. One so unique and so original, of course. Of course”. Some have even pointed out other singers who also have that rhythm in their songs. In addition, the Aliexpress account has joked about this controversy: »when you order it and when it arrives«.